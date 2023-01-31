Events Steve Lacy, boygenius, LCD Soundsystem to headline first shows at new Suffolk Downs venue The first shows at The Stage at Suffolk Downs are part of the Re:SET concert series. Boygenius, the trio of (from left) Phoebe Bridgers, Julien Baker, and Lucy Dacus, will headline The Stage at Suffolk Downs on June 18. Lera Pentelute

Steve Lacy, LCD Soundsystem, and boygenius will be the first three artists to play shows at The Stage at Suffolk Downs, a new seasonal outdoor music venue opening later this year at the former racetrack in East Boston.

The three shows, which will be held Friday, June 16, through Sunday, June 18, starting daily at 3 p.m., are part of the Re:SET concert series, and will feature a series of artists curated by each night’s headliner.

For his June 16 show, Lacy will bring three acts who fit his alternative R&B vibe: Toro y Moi, James Blake, and Foushee.

For LCD Soundsystem’s June 17 show, James Murphy and co. will be supported by Jamie xx, Idles, and L’Rain, among others.

Wrapping up the weekend on June 18, supergroup boygenius (a trio featuring Phoebe Bridgers, Julien Baker, and Lucy Dacus) will share the bill with Dijon, Bartees Strange, and Clairo, who rose to stardom as a teenager living in Carlisle.

The Re:SET shows represent a grand opening of sorts for The Stage at Suffolk Downs, an 8,500-person venue operated by The Bowery Presents, the promotion company that also runs Sinclair and Roadrunner.

Fans can sign up for the Re:SET pre-registration now, and the earliest pre-sale is set to begin Tuesday, February 7 at 10 a.m. GA tickets will be available starting Friday, February 10 at 10 a.m., with prices for single-day tickets starting at $99.50.

