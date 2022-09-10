Events Attend the Foundry’s grand opening in Cambridge The Cambridge Foundry

Event Link https://www.cambridgefoundry.org/events/celebration Event Ticket Link https://www.cambridgefoundry.org/events/celebration

The Foundry is holding a weekend of activities for all ages and interests in celebration of their opening.

The Foundry is a self-sustaining center of creativity and collaboration in Cambridge’s Kendall Square neighborhood, offering the community opportunities in science, technology, engineering, arts, and math.

Anyone can sponsor the event, host an activity, reserve an info table, or reserve a vendor table.

All activities are made available to the public for no cost. Donations to artists will be accepted.

Small community organizations and individual artists can participate for free.

