Events 10 things to do in Boston this New Year's Eve weekend

Welcome to BosTen, your weekly guide to the coolest events and best things to do in Boston this weekend.

Before getting into the New Year’s Eve mood, keep the festive spirit alive in the lobby of Mandarin Oriental, Boston, where the hotel is currently hosting a pop-up Holiday Cocktail and Whisky Bar from Nantucket’s Triple Eight Distillery. Listen to live jazz and enjoy craft tasting flights, single pours, and light bites while tasting The Notch whiskey, wines from Nantucket Vineyard, and holiday cocktails through Saturday evening. (Thursday, Dec. 28 through Saturday, Dec. 30 from 4-7 p.m.; Mandarin Oriental, 776 Boylston St., Boston; 21+) — Kristi Palma

DJ/producer Marshmello has topped Billboard’s Top Dance/Electronic Albums chart three times in the past five years. He also has (by my count) 20 gold, platinum, and multi-platinum singles worldwide — the most successful of which is “Happier,” featuring the British band Bastille — making him one of the most popular practitioners of his chosen genre. His newest record, “Sugar Papi,” debuted at No. 1 on Nov. 18, 2023. It was his first venture into Latin music, with Latin artists serving as most of its guests and most of the song titles being in Spanish. (Thursday, Dec. 28 at 9:30 p.m.; Big Night Live, 110 Causeway St., Boston; $97.50; 21+) — Blake Maddux

Starting this Friday, one of Boston.com’s 10 best movies of 2023, “The Holdovers,” arrives on one of the biggest (and cheapest) streaming platforms, Peacock. Featuring a throwback studio logo and grainy film stock, “The Holdovers” takes place in 1970 at the fictional Massachusetts prep school Barton Academy, where curmudgeonly teacher Paul Hunham (Paul Giamatti) is stuck babysitting a precocious student (newcomer Dominic Sessa) over Christmas break, while the school’s cook, Mary (Da’Vine Joy Randolph), watches from a healthy distance. During an early screening at the Somerville Theatre (where part of the movie was filmed), director Alexander Payne talked with the audience about showing Sessa a number of ’70s films to prepare for his role, including Hal Ashby’s “Harold & Maude” and “The Last Detail.” It’s fitting then that “The Holdovers” feels like a tribute to the New Hollywood-era filmmaker: A film that prioritizes quirky, flawed characters over plot and leaves your heart full when the credits roll. (Streaming on Peacock starting Friday, Dec. 29) — Kevin Slane

For the first time, Patriot Place in Foxborough hosts a family-friendly New Year’s Eve celebration from 4 to 7 p.m. on the 31st. The evening will feature fireworks, live music, photo ops, caricature artists, special giveaways, and more. (Sunday, Dec. 31 from 4-7 p.m.; Patriot Place, Foxborough; free) — Natalie Gale

There’s nothing quite like the traditional First Night celebration in Boston, which has relocated from Copley Square to the newly renovated City Hall Plaza this year. If you have young children or are more of an “asleep by 11” type, you can check out the gorgeous ice sculptures in the afternoon, then catch the parade from City Hall to Boston Common at 6 p.m., followed by a family-friendly fireworks show at 7 p.m. For those who want to stick it out, City Hall Plaza will host a fun slate of musical performances, including a headlining slot from rapper Sammy Adams just before the midnight fireworks over Boston Harbor. To see a full schedule of events, visit First Boston 2024’s website. (Sunday, Dec. 31 from noon to midnight; City Hall Plaza, Boston) — Kevin Slane

Recently named the No. 1 hotel in Boston by Conde Nast Traveler, the Liberty Hotel will host a glitzy party on New Year’s Eve, “Pure,” starting at 8 p.m. and featuring DJs, dancing, light bites, a photo booth, and live cirque performances from the Boston Circus Guild. Given the popularity of the party held at the former Charles Street jail, general admission tickets sold out weeks ago. If you still want to make it in, guests can either shell out for VIP tickets or grab one of the few remaining reservations at Clink, the Liberty’s fantastic restaurant. (Sunday, Dec. 31 from 8 p.m.-1:45 a.m.; The Liberty Hotel, 215 Charles St., Boston; $110 and up; 21+) — Natalie Gale

Night Shift’s Everett taproom is having a Super Mario Bros-themed party this New Year’s Eve starting at 8 p.m. The evening features Mario-themed cocktails alongside Night Shift’s typical brews, live music from Wario Speedwagon, gaming zones, and a Mario costume contest. Best of all, there is no cover charge. (Sunday, Dec. 31 from 8 p.m.-1 a.m.; Night Shift Brewing, 87 Santilli Highway, Everett; free; 21+) — Natalie Gale

Guests can grab their golden ticket and step into a night of whimsy and wonder as High Street Place Food Hall transforms into a Willy Wonka wonderland for “Wonka’s New Year’s Eve Party,” taking place Dec. 31 from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. Usher in 2024 with a truly enchanting experience that envelops guests in bright colors, sparkles, tulle, and plenty of flair. This magical evening is all about pure imagination — giant lollipops, oversized candies, and themed Wonka-inspired cocktails with edible cups, lifting fizz, and everlasting gobstoppers. There will be dozens of “scrumdiddlyumptious” delicacies to savor from High Street Place’s restaurants, along with an all-night candy buffet. Aerial dancers and magicians from the Boston Circus Guild will capture everyone’s attention with spellbinding entertainment, while the pulsating beats of Dueling DJs J-Wall and Ryan Brown will get guests out on the dance floor. (Sunday, Dec. 31 from 8 p.m.-2 a.m.; High Street Place, 100 High St., Boston; $125; 21+) — Cheryl Fenton

For those whose new year goals include fresh air and exercise, plenty of free guided hikes are taking place across the state on Jan. 1. The Massachusetts First Day Hikes program is a free guided hiking event that began in Massachusetts in 1992 and was rolled out nationwide in 2012. This year, the Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR), which manages more 150 state parks, will offer First Day Hikes at 13 locations across the state. This year’s DCR hikes, many of which include a hot chocolate social at the end, will take place at spots like Blue Hills Reservation in Milton, Halibut Point State Park in Rockport, Walden Pond State Reservation in Concord, Wachusett Reservoir in West Boylston, and more. To see a full list of First Day Hikes, visit the DCR website. (Monday, Jan. 1 at various times and locations) — Kristi Palma

Given the weather we’ve been having this week, a swim in the ocean doesn’t seem that unreasonable. Rest assured, Boston Harbor will feel plenty cold on New Year’s Day morning when hundreds of locals will join the L Street Brownies at M Street Beach in South Boston for a polar plunge. The raucous event has been a neighborhood tradition since 1904 and will be preceded by a quick pre-plunge party at L Street Tavern beginning at 8 a.m. (Monday, Jan. 1 at 8:30 a.m.; M Street Beach, Boston; free) — Kevin Slane

