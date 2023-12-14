Events 10 things to do in Boston this weekend BosTen is your weekly guide to the best events and coolest things to do in Boston. Urban Nutcracker. Petr Netlicka

Sofra, a Middle Eastern-inspired bakery in Cambridge, will be hosting a class where you’ll learn how to make recipes from their cookbook “Soframiz.” Chef Ana Sortun will teach you to prepare cheese borek with nigella seeds, kohlrabi pancakes with bacon, and haloumi and green apple fatoush. A $150 ticket covers the class, a dessert to take home, and a signed copy of “Soframiz.” (Thursday, Dec. 14 at 6 p.m; Sofra, 21 Belmont St., Cambridge; $150) — Shira Laucharoen

This weekend marks the close of the SoWa Winter Festival, an annual celebration of the artisans in Boston’s most artsy neighborhood. Guests can pick out the perfect handmade gifts while browsing the wares of more than 100 local vendors at the historic Power Station, and treat themselves to snacks at the food stand while they’re at it. Once you’re done shopping, head upstairs to the second floor for cocktails and live entertainment. (Now through Sunday, Dec. 17 at various times; 550 Harrison Ave., Boston; $10) — Kevin Slane

Since 1986, Harvard Square has hosted a yearly holiday market in December — and this year is no different. The juried market features dozens of artisans from New England and beyond selling goods like artwork, ceramics, candles, jewelry, books, knitwear, cosmetics, vintage goods, specialty food items, and more. The market runs from Friday to Sunday this weekend and Thursday to Saturday next weekend, and will be open from noon to 7 p.m. on Thursdays and Fridays, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturdays, and noon to 6 p.m. on Sundays. (Open weekends through Dec. 23 at various times; 1 Brattle Sq., Cambridge; free) — Natalie Gale

For the 53rd year, the Cambridge-based Revels presents its annual midwinter show, this year called the “Feast of Fools.” A holiday tradition for thousands of annual visitors, this year’s show features lively carols and dance numbers set against the backdrop of a medieval feast. While they’re best known for their yearly holiday show at Harvard’s Sanders Theatre, Revels puts on other song and dance performances throughout the year dedicated to bringing to life cultural and folk traditions from around the world. (Friday, Dec. 15 through Thursday, Dec. 28 at various times; Sanders Theatre, 45 Quincy St., Cambridge; $20-105) — Natalie Gale

Jiaoying Summers has come a long way since she was born in China under the “one child” policy, which didn’t look too kindly on girl babies. Her origin story is now part of her act, whose popularity has been fueled by the 1.3 million followers and over a billion views she’s accumulated on TikTok since 2020. (Worth noting that the platform is owned by a Chinese company, and that it mysteriously banned her for three months after she started joking about China’s policies … Hmmm …) But who needs TikTok when you can catch her live at Laugh Boston? (Thursday, Dec. 14 through Saturday, Dec. 16 at various times; Laugh Boston, 425 Summer St., Boston; $33-$45) — Peter Chianca

Filmmaker, writer, actor and seasonal Provincetown fixture John Waters is bringing back his annual holiday show, “A John Waters Christmas,” to the Berklee Performance Center for one night only. The “Old Saint Nick of Nutcases” once again brings his “holiday comedy show from hell,” according to Berklee, this time with all new standup and storytelling to entertain audiences. Parents take note: The show content may be inappropriate for guests under age 16. (Saturday, Dec. 16 at 8 p.m.; Berklee Performance Center, 136 Massachusetts Ave., Boston; $34.50-139.50) — Natalie Gale

This yearly Boston tradition takes the story of Tchaikovsky’s “Nutcracker” and its well-known music and blends it with more modern sounds like Duke Ellington’s jazz. The multicultural show, set in present-day downtown Boston, is rooted in classical ballet but incorporates other dance styles like hip hop, tap, jazz, and even flamenco. Anthony Williams’ “Urban Nutcracker,” which first ran in 2001 at Dorchester’s Strand Theatre, is produced by the City Ballet of Boston. (Saturday, Dec. 16 through Saturday, Dec. 23; Shubert Theatre, 265 Tremont St., Boston; $29-125) — Natalie Gale

Christmas is right around the corner, and to get into the holiday spirit, you can take your kids to Davio’s in Lynnfield for a morning of festive fun. Pastry chef Katy Idarraga will lead a cookie decorating workshop, during which children can cover their creations in ingredients from a candy and sprinkle bar. Every participant will get three cookies to design, and hot chocolate will also be served. Tickets are $45 per child, and admission for accompanying adults is complimentary. (Sunday, Dec. 17 at 10 a.m; Davio’s, 1250 Market St, Lynnfield; $45) — Shira Laucharoen

Boston Youth Symphony Orchestra’s (BYSO) Intensive Community Program presents its annual holiday concert, featuring ICP musicians performing seasonal favorites and a festive singalong. This rigorous string instrument training program within the BYSO brings quality classical music instruction to underrepresented communities, and for an exciting two hours this Sunday at noon, you’ll enjoy the culmination of all the talent and hard work. (Sunday, Dec. 17 at 12 p.m; Newton North High School, 457 Walnut St., Newtonville; free) — Cheryl Fenton

Why stop at October’s jack-o’-lanterns? This Sunday at noon, show off your creativity by decorating winter squash to add a festive touch to your holiday table. Whether you bring your own winter squash or use one from host Siena Farms, you’ll have everything on hand to turn your gourd into a masterpiece — paints, brushes, and decorations. Held at the Nook at the Boston Public Market, directly behind the Stillman’s produce stand, this event is perfect for all ages and skill levels. (Sunday, Dec. 17 at 12 p.m.; Boston Public Market, 100 Hanover St., Boston; free) — Cheryl Fenton

