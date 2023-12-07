Events 10 things to do in Boston this weekend BosTen is your weekly guide to the best events and coolest things to do in Boston. A scene from Boston Ballet's performance of "The Nutcracker." Liza Voll/Boston Ballet

Welcome to BosTen, your weekly guide to the coolest events and best things to do in Boston this weekend. Sign up for our weekly email newsletter here. Have an idea about what we should cover? Leave us a comment on this article or in the BosTen Facebook group, or email us at [email protected].

This December, Boston Women’s Market has partnered with Faneuil Hall for a holiday market series each weekend until Christmas. Remaining dates are Dec. 8-10, Dec. 15-17, and Dec. 21-31, and feature over 40 women-founded vendors. Visitors can find the market inside the west wing of Quincy Market during the following hours: Thursdays and Fridays from noon to 6 p.m., and Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Boston Women’s Market will also pop up at a few other locations on afternoons throughout the season, including Harpoon Brewery in the Seaport this Saturday, and the Speedway in Brighton this Sunday. (Thursday, Dec. 7 through Sunday, Dec. 10 at various times; Quincy Market, Boston; free) — Natalie Gale

Need a little design inspiration for your home in the new year? Enjoy cocktails, food, and music while discovering new and established designers during the Boston Design Center’s Holiday Stroll this Thursday. You’re free to roam the halls of this massive design mecca (aka New England’s largest luxury design resource) between the hours of 4-7 p.m., as you check out the wares and services housed within its 50 showrooms. Parking is available on-site, and registration is required. (Thursday, Dec. 7 from 4-7 p.m.; Boston Design Center, 1 Design Center Place, Boston; free) — Cheryl Fenton

This Thursday, Broadway veteran Darren Criss brings his first ever full-length project to the Colonial Theatre for one show only. Best known for his role on Fox’s “Glee,” Criss is an Emmy and Golden Globe winner whose career has spanned television, film, and the stage. His holiday show will feature Christmas hits alongside folk-pop ballads. (Thursday, Dec. 7 at 7:30 p.m.; Emerson Colonial Theatre, 106 Boylston St, Boston.; $45-$130) — Natalie Gale

Ben & Jerry’s on Newbury Street has a special celebration planned for visitors this Saturday. Linda Khachadurian, who creates edible art, will finish constructing a four-foot-tall holiday tree, fashioned out of ice cream, waffle cones, fudge, cookie dough, and more. Guests will be able to take photos by the tree and dig into it, and proceeds from the scoops of ice cream sold ($5 each) will benefit the Yerevan-based Avedisian School. During the event, there will also be live music from Noble Dust, Ben & Jerry’s trivia, and Khachadurian will give a short demonstration. (Saturday, Dec. 9 at 2 p.m.; Ben & Jerry’s,174 Newbury St., Boston; Free) — Shira Laucharoen

For two days, you’ll be able to celebrate the holidays at the Inn at Hastings Park. At the Santa High Tea Experience, you can sit down at their restaurant, Town Meeting Bistro, or in an “inngloo” outdoors, and experience a visit from Santa. Sit down to an elegant and festive menu, which features red velvet white chocolate madeleines, eggnog tartlets, cucumber herbed butter sandwiches, cranberry scones with lemon curd and clotted cream, and more. There will also be gingerbread cookie decorating, an opportunity to write letters to the North Pole, and crafts. (Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 9 and 10 at 10 a.m., 12 p.m., and 2 p.m..; Inn at Hastings Park, 2027 Massachusetts Ave., Lexington; $85 for adults, $60 for kids ages 4-12) — Shira Laucharoen

Located just off Third Street in Kendall Square’s Canal District, the Cambridge neighborhood rink — which officially opened for the season earlier this week — offers the convenience of validated parking, daily rentals, and season passes if you want to make repeat visits. If you lace up your skates this Saturday and Sunday, be sure to check out Canal Street’s annual Winter Market, which runs from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The free event features more than 30 local businesses selling holiday gifts, food trucks, beer from Vitamin Sea Brewing, and family-friendly activities. The annual holiday ice show, which takes place Saturday at 2 p.m., is a particular treat. (Saturday, Dec. 9 and Sunday, Dec. 10 from 11:30-4:30 p.m.; 300 Athenaeum St., Cambridge; Skating costs $6 for adults, $4 for students, and $1 for children 13 and under) — Kevin Slane

Yes, it is possible that Anthony Jeselnik might genuinely be, well, psychotic. Or it could be an act, but let’s just say that if he turned out to be a serial killer, a large portion of his fan base would probably say, “That sounds about right.” But the Comedy Central veteran’s dark humor and comprehensive catalog of death jokes is undeniably funny, his “American Psycho” vibe notwithstanding. Unfortunately the first few installments of his six-show run at the Wilbur were postponed due to illness, but as of now the weekend shows are a go. (Saturday, Dec. 9 and Sunday, Dec. 10 at various times; The Wilbur, 246 Tremont St., Boston; $47-$77) — Peter Chianca

Sibling folk-pop trio Girl Named Tom are bringing their melodic harmonies to Beverly this Saturday evening. As last year’s winners of The Voice — the only group to ever do so — the vocalists released their first Christmas album last December and are sure to enchant with dazzling new arrangements. After last winter’s arena tour supporting Pentatonix for “A Christmas Spectacular,” they are back for more holiday magic at the Cabot. (Saturday, Dec. 9 at 8 p.m.; The Cabot, 286 Cabot Street, Beverly; $41.50-$68.50) — Emma Furrier

Anyone who has followed the Boston independent music scene at any point in the past 20 years has to at least recognize the name Will Dailey. After all, it’s difficult to fly under the radar of local fans when you’re a seven-time BMA winner in four different categories. If you’re more of a television person, then you may have heard at least one of his several songs that have appeared on — among other programs — “90210,” “CSI” and its offshoots, “NCIS” and its offshoots, “Numb3rs,” “BOSE,” and “Ghost Whisperer.” If you like what you’ve heard or would like to hear what so many others have, check him out with his band in Davis Square this Saturday in Somerville, with opening act Hayley Reardon. (Saturday, Dec. 9 at 8 p.m.; Crystal Ballroom, 55 Davis Square, Somerville; $20) — Blake Maddux

Nearly 30 years ago, at the start of their career, the husband-and-wife team heralded as Over The Rhine turned their Americana stylings toward holiday carols for a local radio station. Their wintry mix, titled “The Darkest Night Of The Year,” was a hit that prevails decades later. Returning for a holiday tour in the same spirit, they will grace City Winery with euphoric harmonies and what they deem “an intimate but hopefully holy ruckus” this Sunday. (Sunday, Dec. 10 at 7:30 p.m.; City Winery, 80 Beverly St., Boston; $25-$45) — Emma Furrier

What are your raves and faves as we head into 2024? Who or what do you consider to be the most important people, developments or trends in BOSTON (including sports) in 2023? (Required) List up to 5 and feel free to comment/elaborate. Who or what do you consider to be the most important people, developments or trends in NATIONAL NEWS and POLITICS in 2023? List up to 5 and feel free to comment/elaborate. Who or what do you consider to be the most important people, developments or trends in ENTERTAINMENT (movies, TV, music, etc.) in 2023? List up to 5 and feel free to comment/elaborate. What are some things that are definitely OUT as we head into 2024? (Required) List up to 5 and feel free to comment/elaborate. Name Your name may be published. Neighborhood/Town Your neighborhood/town may be published. What are your preferred pronouns? He/Him She/Her They/Them Please select your preferred pronouns so we may correctly refer to your response in an article. Email or phone Please enter an email address and/or phone number that we can easily contact you with. We may reach out for more information. It will NOT be published. Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Need weekend plans? The best events in the city, delivered to your inbox Submit your email Enter your email address Sign up

See More Events