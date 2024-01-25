Events 10 things to do in Boston this weekend BosTen is your weekly guide to the best events and coolest things to do in Boston. A chocolate fountain from a previous edition of the Chocolate Expo, this weekend in Wilmington. Handout

Welcome to BosTen, your weekly guide to the coolest events and best things to do in Boston this weekend.

Another “SNL” stalwart is visiting Boston this month in comedian Chris Redd, who was on the long-running sketch show from 2017 to 2022. Since Redd actually started out as an aspiring rapper, it’s no surprise that some of his best remembered sketches involved rap parodies (Trees!) and other music spoofs. He even won an Emmy for co-writing the ’90s R&B parody “Come Back Barack.” But we’ll always have a soft spot for his dog-liking contestant on “What’s Wrong with This Picture?” Since then you may have seen him on the Peacock comedy series he created, “Bust Down.” (Or if not, you should check it out.) (Thursday-Saturday, Jan. 25-27 at various times; Laugh Boston, 425 Summer St., Boston; $33) — Peter Chianca

This Thursday, experience a deeper level of meditation with the aid of sound and vibration, known as a sound bath. This hour-long event at the Boston Public Library’s South Boston branch, is the perfect relaxation exercise for after the hustling holiday season, beginning with a gentle breathing meditation that continues with a session that weaves together Himalayan singing bowls, gong, tuning forks, singing, and drumming. Bring your own yoga mat, a pillow, and a blanket to fully immerse yourself in the sonic experience, which studies have shown benefits the nervous system, decreases stress levels, and restores the body and mind. Registration is required for this event, which takes place from 6 to 7 p.m. (Thursday, Jan. 25 from 6-7 p.m.; Boston Public Library, 646 East Broadway, Boston; free) — Cheryl Fenton

The 2024 Oscar nominations came out earlier this week, with some of the best movies of 2023 represented. That said, there’s still a ton of great movies that didn’t make the Academy’s shortlist. This weekend, the Brattle Theatre in Harvard Square continues its own Best Movies of 2023 film series, including many titles that never hit theaters in Boston and aren’t readily available on streaming services. Highlights include international entries like Kitty Green’s Australian psychological thriller “The Royal Hotel,” Charlotte Regan’s British dramedy “Scrapper,” and the Bollywood-influenced “Polite Society.” Or, if you’d prefer more mainstream American fare, there’s also Wes Anderson’s “Asteroid City” or the very funny fantasy adventure film “Dungeons and Dragons.” (Thursday, Jan. 25 through Thursday, Feb. 1 at various times; Brattle Theatre, Cambridge; $12.50) — Kevin Slane

Search for wintering alcids, loons and sea ducks, shorebirds, and snowy owls during a winter walk with Mass Audubon on Jan. 27 from 8-10 a.m. Dress warmly and be prepared for winter precipitation, cold, and wind. After meeting in Sullivan’s Castle Island parking lot, you’ll start the approximate two-mile walk along paved and level paths to look for your feathered friends. (Saturday, Jan. 27 from 8-10 a.m.; Castle Island, 2080 William J Day Blvd., Boston; free) — Cheryl Fenton

Calling all chocolate fans: The Chocolate Expo will return to the Shriners Auditorium in Wilmington this Saturday and Sunday, welcoming dozens of chocolate vendors to town for two days of chocolate samples and family fun. Vendors include artisan chocolatiers, old fashioned candy shops, and bakeries, along with some specialty producers of foods that pair well with chocolate, like wineries, distilleries, cideries, and cheesemakers. Geared towards “foodies,” the event offers samples from each vendor along with the chance to chat with the makers and purchase the product directly from them. Timed entry tickets are available online for $20 per adult and $10 per child, while VIP tickets, which include early admission at 9:30 a.m., priority admission any time, and an insulated “Chocolate Fixes Everything” tote bag, cost $40 per person. (Saturday, Jan. 27 and Sunday, Jan. 28 from 10-6 p.m.; Shriners Auditorium, 99 Fordham Rd., Wilmington; $10-40) — Natalie Gale

This winter, beer lovers can mix suds with slippery fun at Harpoon Brewery in Boston. The Seaport brewery features Harpoon Slopeside through Feb. 29, a three-lane snow tubing hill. The hill was created by Artificial Ice Events using shipping containers, a proprietary beam system, decking, railings, and custom staircases, according to Harpoon. Guests can enjoy snow tubing while tasting a variety of Harpoon and UFO offerings and warm up with mulled wine and mulled cider between rides. Food such as IPA mac and cheese, cheesy baked potato with gravy, and more is also available. Even though the sledding is at a brewery, guests under the age of 21 are welcome, but must be accompanied by an adult and must be 42 inches tall. The sledding is open from 4-8 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, and noon to 8 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday — though if the current Boston weather forecast is any indication, Saturday is probably your best chance at clear conditions. (Daily through Feb. 29; Harpoon Brewery, 306 Northern Ave., Boston; $10-40) — Kristi Palma

Fun fact: The Boston metro area has the 5th-largest Chinese population in America. And even though the Lunar New Year isn’t until February 10, there are plenty of events celebrating the upcoming year of the dragon this weekend. To get the party started early, head to the main branch of the Boston Public Library this Saturday at 3:30 for a Lunar New Year craft workshop. Host Maria Fong will teach you how to make a hong bao, the red envelope that you give to friends and family for good luck. Learn how to roll ink, create a design, and elegantly transfer it onto your red envelope. (Saturday, Jan. 27 from 3:30-4:15 p.m.; Boston Public Library, 700 Boylston St., Boston; free) — Natalie Gale

Although my introduction was belated, I became an instant fan of Torres upon hearing “Thirstier” two years ago. It was the Orlando native’s fifth album, and my hurried attempt to play catch-up revealed that any of the previous ones would have had me just as effortlessly hooked. The follow-up to “Thirstier,” “What an enormous room,” is set for release on Jan. 26. As the first singles — “Collect” and “I got the fear” — indicate, it is (to use a critic’s cliché) less immediate than its predecessor. However, they are also unmistakable signs of artistic growth by an artist who is not only unafraid but eager to experiment. (Saturday, Jan. 27 at 8 p.m.; The Sinclair, 52 Church St., Cambridge; $20) — Blake Maddux

Are you getting married in 2024? Whether you’re just starting the planning or you’ve already made a few decisions, discover all things wedding, honeymoon, and home on display at the Great Bridal Expo this Sunday from noon-3 p.m. Enjoy giveaways, prizes, live orchestra, DJs, and more. Guests can also sample catering options while exploring aisle after aisle of exhibits. (Sunday, Jan. 28 from 12-3 p.m.; Westin Boston Seaport District, 425 Summer St., Boston; free) — Cheryl Fenton

The late, great — make that legendary — bebop drummer and bandleader Max Roach would have turned 100 on Jan. 10. The great, and quite active, jazz trumpeter Wynton Marsalis is bringing his 15-piece Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra to town to pay homage when Celebrity Series of Boston presents a Max Roach Centennial Celebration this Sunday. Alternating back and forth between performing jazz and classical music over the past 40 years, the Pulitzer Prize-winning Marsalis — who comes from a musical New Orleans family, and was given his first trumpet at age 6 by trumpeter Al Hirt — is also an accomplished composer, arranger, and educator. Among the Roach work to be performed at the concert are new arrangements of “We Insist!,” “Max Roach + 4,” and “Deeds, Not Words.” (Sunday, Jan. 28 at 5 p.m.; Symphony Hall, 301 Mass. Ave., Boston; $10-$95) — Ed Symkus

