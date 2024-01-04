Events 10 things to do in Boston this weekend BosTen is your weekly guide to the best events and coolest things to do in Boston. "Winterlights" at the Bradley Estate in Canton. Stephanie Zollshan

Welcome to BosTen, your weekly guide to the coolest events and best things to do in Boston this weekend. Sign up for our weekly email newsletter here. Have an idea about what we should cover? Leave us a comment on this article or in the BosTen Facebook group, or email us at [email protected].

Whether you have out-of-town visitors or simply want to start 2024 by reminding yourself how amazing our city is, Behold Boston‘s free 2-hour walking tours are a great bet. Hosted by a costumed guide, the two-mile tour starts on Boston Common by the Park Street subway entrance. The first half of the tour is focused on the city’s architecture and the second half is full of stories about Bostonians who overcame obstacles. Tours will be held daily January 5-10 and at various times. For a full schedule, check out Behold Boston’s Eventbrite page. (Friday, Jan. 5 through Wednesday, Jan. 10 at various times; 1 Park St., Boston; free) — Cheryl Fenton

Not quite ready for the holidays to be over? This weekend is your last chance to see thousands of twinkling lights illuminating the grounds at two picturesque Trustees of Reservations properties: Naumkeag in Stockbridge and the Eleanor Cabot Bradley Estate in Canton. Along with the dazzling visual displays, visitors can expect concessions like snacks and hot drinks available for purchase on site. Tickets are currently on sale on the Trustees’ website. (Thursday, Jan. 4 through Sunday, Jan. 7 at various times and locations; $20-30) — Natalie Gale

The holidays may be over, but Snowport, the Seaport’s holiday market, is still around to provide winter merriment. Each Saturday through Feb. 24, The North End Curling Club is hosting Learn To Curl lessons from 2-4 p.m at Snowport’s iceless curling lanes. Students learn the basics of the sport and also practice by playing real games during the tutorial. Attendees should wear warm, loose-fitting, comfortable clothing for the 30-minute lessons that are perfect for everyone from beginners to curlers who just need a few expert pointers to improve their game. (Saturday, Jan. 6 from 2-4 p.m.; Harbor Way, Seaport Blvd., Boston. free) — Cheryl Fenton

If you didn’t get enough holiday lights displays during the last few weeks, this weekend is your last chance to see ZooLights, a festive display of thousands of glowing lights spread across the Stone Zoo’s 26 acres. Lights line the paths to Yukon Creek, where the reindeer and arctic foxes will be surrounded by holiday decor. You’ll also find several large-scale animal lantern displays around the zoo, adding to the ambiance. Tickets are available now for the evening event, which runs through Sunday. (Thursday, Jan. 4 through Sunday, Jan. 7 from 4-9:30 p.m.; Stone Zoo, 149 Pond St., Stoneham; $14 and up) — Kevin Slane

This Saturday and Sunday, the New Bedford Whaling Museum plays host to a New England tradition with its annual “Moby-Dick” marathon and festival, a 25-hour read-a-thon of Herman Melville’s 1851 classic. For 28 years now, the museum has celebrated this winter tradition that marks the anniversary of Melville’s 1841 departure from the Port of New Bedford and Fairhaven aboard the whaleship Acushnet. The weekend kicks off with a ticketed cocktail reception, dinner, and lecture at the museum on Friday evening. The live reading begins on Saturday at noon and runs for 25 hours straight, ending on Sunday at 1 p.m. Folks reading along with or listening to the reading are situated in and around the museum’s half-scale replica of a 19th century whaling ship, and the museum is free and open to the public all weekend. The weekend’s other activities include “Stump the Scholars,” a game show where readers try to outwit the Melville Scholars, live performances, a sing-along, and chowder from Blount Seafood. (Friday, Jan. 5 at 5 p.m. through Sunday, Jan. 7 at 3 p.m.; New Bedford Whaling Museum, 18 Johnny Cake Hill, New Bedford; free) — Natalie Gale

Not planning to trek all the way to New Bedford for the Moby Dick celebration? Take a selfie in the shadow of “Echoes – A Voice From Uncharted Waters,” the new 56-foot, 11,000-pound sculpture of a whale installed in Downtown Crossing last month. The interactive piece by UK-based artist Mathias Gmachl is made of steel and responds to passersby with sound and lights. (Daily at the corner of Washington Street and Franklin Street, Boston; free) — Kristi Palma

It’s very likely that if Don White had put his mind to it, he could have enjoyed a career as either a folk singer or a stand-up comic. Instead, he decided to do both, often at the same time. White, hailing from Lynn, had already been writing songs for a few years by the time he got his first guitar at 15. In ensuing years, he traveled, wrote more, got good at his craft, then fell into the world of stand-up, performing and hosting at local music and comedy shows. And his songwriting soon took on elements of both poignancy and humor. He might make you laugh, he might make you cry; one never knows. And in between songs, there’s always the probability of a little extra bonus: He’s also a great storyteller. (Saturday, Jan. 6, at 7 p.m.; Club Passim, 47 Palmer St., Cambridge; $25) — Ed Symkus

This Sunday, don your skates for a gentle yoga-inspired outdoor ice skating class at 401 Park. Not your traditional yoga class, IceFlow focuses on connecting the breath with movement while gliding along the ice. Stretch and flow with Elin Schran every Sunday morning in January at 9 a.m. to music in a beautiful outdoor rink. This class is designed for adults of all skating abilities. If you don’t have your own, skates are available for rent. (Sunday, January 7 at 9 a.m.; 401 Park Dr., Boston; free) — Cheryl Fenton

Sure, the holiday shopping season is over, and winter is just beginning. But if you’re missing the feel of seasonal farmers markets, head to Roslindale for the neighborhood’s award-winning market, which opens in winter form starting this Sunday. The seasonal fixture is more than just a market, bringing children’s activities, live music, and wellness activities to the ABCD parking lot in Roslindale Village every Sunday through the end of March. (Sundays starting Jan. 7 from 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m.; 32 Birch St., Boston; free) — Kevin Slane

Spend enough time in Boston and at some point you’re bound to see pigeons as little more than an obstacle to bypass on the city sidewalk. This Sunday, Mass Audubon’s Boston Nature Center and Wildlife Conservancy aims to change that with its annual Pigeon Party. The event will get you up close and personal with the misunderstood urban-dwelling birds, teaching visitors of all ages about the bird’s keen intellect in an effort to remove the stigma that surrounds them. (Sunday, Jan. 7 from 1-2:30 p.m.; Boston Nature Center and Wildlife Conservancy, 500 Walk Hill St., Boston; free) — Kevin Slane

Need weekend plans? The best events in the city, delivered to your inbox Submit your email Enter your email address Sign up

See More Events