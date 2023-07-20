Events 10 things to do in Boston this weekend BosTen is your weekly guide to the best events and coolest things to do in Boston. Matt Damon and Cillian Murphy in "Oppenheimer." Universal Pictures

It’s the unlikeliest pairing of the summer: Christopher Nolan’s dark, foreboding atomic biopic “Oppenheimer” and Greta Gerwig’s bubbly, bright-pink “Barbie,” both hitting theaters this weekend. While I personally saw the movies on separate days (and you can read my glowing reviews of both “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer” if you want to learn more about the films), more than 40,000 people nationwide have already booked tickets at AMC theaters to see a double feature of the stylistically dissonant films, a phenomenon dubbed “Barbenheimer.” The Coolidge Corner Theatre, which has been in operation since 1929, has already sold more presale tickets for the two films than any other in its history, but taking a look at several area theaters, you should still be able to snag tickets if you plan ahead. Now the only question is which film do you watch first? — Kevin Slane

For the 27th season, the Commonwealth Shakespeare Company (CSC) will perform a free, outdoor Shakespeare play on the Common this summer, putting on. “Tragedy of Macbeth” now through August 6. Directed by Steven Maler, the show takes place at the Parkman Bandstand on Boston Common, a spot that’s handicapped-accessible and easily reachable by public transit. “Macbeth” follows a medieval Scottish general, who, after receiving a prophecy from three witches that he’ll one day become the king of Scotland, goes on a murderous spree to take the throne for himself, encouraged by his wife, Lady Macbeth. The show demonstrates the potentially disastrous consequences of political power and is one of Shakespeare’s most famous plays. All Shakespeare on the Common performances are free and open to the public, with no advance registration required. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own blankets and chairs, but chairs can also be rented onsite for $10. — Natalie Gale

Not feeling up to a Barbenheimer double feature? Save a few hours and a few dollars by checking out one of several free outdoor movies playing in the Boston area this weekend. On Thursday, visit Revere Beach for a sunset showing of “Jumanji,” or visit Lincoln Park in Somerville for a 9 p.m. screening of “Vivo.” Or you can wait until Saturday, when the Prudential Center will be showing “Minions: The Rise of Gru” on its lawn at sunset. Cap off your weekend of free movies at Christopher Columbus Park with an 8:30 p.m. screening of “Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby.” — Kevin Slane

Each month, Brookline Booksmith holds a monthly reading series featuring local poets of all backgrounds doing readings of their work. This week’s event, which starts at 7 p.m., features poets Will Schutt (“Westerly”), Keith Jones (“Echo’s Errand”), Adam Scheffler (“A Dog’s Life”), and Debora Kuan (“Women on the Moon”). The event is free but reservations are encouraged. — Zipporah Osei

The new “Barbie” movie will be hitting theaters on Friday, and if you’re looking to see the blockbuster over the weekend, you may want to stop by City Tap in Fort Point on Saturday. At their celebration, you can expect cocktails like the Malibu Barbie, made with coconut rum, the Naked & Famous, featuring tequila and Chartreuse, and Sparkle Jigglers, or jello shots. Enjoy Barbie-themed cupcakes while listening to DJ J-Wall’s spinning of pop tracks, and come dressed in Barbie and Ken ensembles: gift card prizes will be given out. — Shira Laucharoen

The pickleball craze has taken local tennis courts by storm over the last couple of years (to the occasional irritation of tennis players). Now Harpoon Brewery is getting in on the fun with the Harpoon Social Club, an outdoor space at the brewery run in partnership with Hub Sports Boston featuring four pickleball courts, two shuffleboard courts, and several sets of cornhole boards. Open daily from noon to 9 p.m., the space fits 400 people and offers both pickleball leagues and hourly rentals for both pickleball and shuffleboard. — Kevin Slane

Bubble tea brand Gong cha will be celebrating its 2,000th store opening on Friday, and they’ve teamed up with Union Square Donuts to offer a special treat. At the Davis Square location in Somerville, you can enjoy the limited edition Boston Cream Tea with a Union Square Boston Cream doughnut for $2, while supplies last. The boba drink will combine chocolate, brown sugar, and creme brulee flavors. Starting at 2 p.m., Gong cha will also be offering the first 200 customers a free Black Pearl Milk Tea. — Shira Laucharoen

It’s not too much of a spoiler to let you know that rollerblading is quite prominent in the new “Barbie” movie — Ryan Gosling says as much in the film’s trailer. To celebrate the movie’s release, Kimpton Marlowe Hotel has partnered with Beacon Hill Skate Shop to create a “Dream Blades” program for guests, debuting this Friday and lasting through the summer. They will be offering reduced rates when rollerblading along locations such as the Esplanade. Guests can also use complimentary accessories like neon fanny packs and bright colored padding. After a fun time out, they can head to Bambara Kitchen & Bar for a refreshing cocktail, “Life in Plastic, It’s Fantastic,” garnished with a pink orchid. — Shira Laucharoen

Shark Week is almost upon us once again. Discovery’s annual week of shark-related programming returns this Sunday, hosted by actor Jason Momoa. If you want to celebrate early, the Science of Sharks exhibit at the New England Aquarium offers shark lovers an exciting opportunity to see one up close and personal. It’s not a Great White, however — the exhibit is home to young epaulette sharks, a smaller kind of shark which can grow to two to three feet long. The exhibit also shows how sharks have adapted to survive in the ocean, as well as how Aquarium researchers conduct their work. The exhibit can be accessed through a general admission ticket, which costs $34. — Laura Emde

If you’re going to be in the vibrant South End neighborhood this summer, stop by this festival, which returns to 500 Harrison Ave. this Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. There will be food trucks, such as What’s Up Cupcake, Lobsta Love, Meriano’s Cannoli Truck, and North East of the Border. While you stroll through the sunshine, sip on a beer from brewery’s like Dorchester Brewing Co., Turtle Swamp Brewing, and Redemption Rock Brewing Co. Of course, there will be crafts from artisans for sale, including jewelry, candles and soaps. — Shira Laucharoen

