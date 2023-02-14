Events Laugh with Tina Fey and Amy Poehler on their ‘Restless Leg Tour’ The comedians will take to the stage of Fenway's MGM Music Hall June 9. Tina Fey and Amy Poehler co-hosted the 70th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 13, 2013, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Paul Drinkwater/NBC

Event Link http://tinaamytour.com/

For the first time in their 30 years of friendship, Amy Poehler and Tina Fey are touring together. The “Saturday Night Live” alums are coming to Fenway’s MGM Music Hall June 9 as part of a four-show tour dubbed the “Restless Leg Tour.”

In an Instagram announcement video, Fey said it’s going to be “an evening of comedy, conversation, improv, maybe a little slow dancing between us. We don’t know yet, but it’s gonna be awesome.”

The presale starts on Ticketmaster Wed. Feb. 15 at 10 a.m. For the general public, tickets go on sale Feb. 17 at 10 a.m. The tour kicks off April 28 in Washington, DC, and stops in Chicago and Atlantic City in addition to Boston.

Advertisement:

In addition to SNL, the two have starred in a number of movies together, including “Sisters,” “Baby Mama,” and “Wine Country.”

Fey (“Mean Girls”) starred in the sitcom “30 Rock,” loosely based on her time at “SNL.” Poehler (“Parks and Recreation”) most recently directed the Netflix Original “Moxie,” a feminist coming-of-age story.

Need weekend plans? The best events in the city, delivered to your inbox Submit your email Enter your email address Sign up

See More Events