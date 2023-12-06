Where to celebrate New Year’s Eve 2024 in Boston

Need weekend plans?
2024 is almost here, and the city offers so many ways to ring in the new year. Of course, there’s the classic First Night full of free live music and ice sculptures, but many area bars and restaurants are hosting New Year’s Eve bashes during the final hours of 2023. If you fancy a night out, check out our list of parties and dinner specials taking place this New Year’s Eve — and don’t forget to catch the midnight fireworks in Boston Harbor.
