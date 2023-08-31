Events Negroni Week is coming. Here’s where to order 4 cocktails to celebrate. Plus, a recipe of the classic Italian drink to make at home. A classic negroni from Time Out Market Boston. Photo courtesy of Time Out Market Boston

There’s something so satisfying about sipping on a negroni. The bitter cocktail, which can also be sweet and fruity, feels like the perfect early fall drink to enjoy. With Negroni Week coming up from September 18 through 24, there are more than enough reasons to cheers with the classic Italian drink. When the cocktail turned 100 a few years ago, the New York Times called the negroni “one of the most consumed cocktails in the world.”

Restaurants and bars celebrating Negroni Week will be supporting Slow Food, a global movement that seeks “to change the world through food and beverage,” according to Negroni Week’s website. Participants include Time Out Market Boston, who will be serving three unique negronis for the month of September. For each one sold, $1 will be donated to Slow Food, according to Matt Harding, Time Out’s food hall’s beverage director and assistant general manager. For every $1 donated by the market, Campari will provide a $1 match.

“Negroni Week is special to me because [the negroni is] a real base cocktail that you can get really creative with,” Harding said. “It’s just adjusting the portions of each liquor in the drink. Or you can adjust with your own fun infusions. The cocktail has grown in popularity tremendously over the last five years.”

If you’d like to celebrate Negroni Week around Boston, we’ve featured four cocktails you can order at participating bars. Plus, Harding shared a recipe for how to make a classic negroni at home.

At Time Out Market, this cocktail is what happens when a negroni meets a piña colada. It uses a coconut fat washed Campari, giving it flavor and a creamy body, and pineapple-infused Citadelle gin brings tropical notes. You can enjoy a glass of the Self Care ($15), or a tasting flight ($18) that includes the drink plus and two additional variations, the Mezcal Negroni and the Banana Boulevardier. 401 Park Dr., Boston

Karen Akunowicz’s Italian restaurant in South Boston will be serving the Sorrento Negroni ($15), made with Campari, limoncello, gin, and St-Germain, during the special week. The drink is bright and refreshing, and a spokesperson told Boston.com that it is meant to make you feel like you are in the Italian town of Sorrento, overlooking the water, in the late summer. 170 W Broadway, Boston

The South End’s Ink Block neighborhood is home to Bar Mezzana, which regularly offers the Negroni Sbagliato ($16) that has recently become a cult favorite. This negroni swaps out gin for sparkling wine, rumored to have been a mistake, which gave rise to a name translating as “Mistake Negroni.” It pairs well with Yellowtail Crudo. 360 Harrison Ave., Boston

The Fairmont Copley Plaza Boston’s restaurant and bar will serve the OAK Long Bar Negroni ($18) during Negroni Week that is heavier on the gin than a classic negroni. The sweet vermouth that the bar uses, produced by Cinzano, enhances the flavor of the cocktail with spiced wood and root notes, transitioning into vanilla and dried fruit, while evoking floral wormwood. 138 St James Ave., Boston

How to make a classic negroni

Recipe shared by Time Out’s Matt Harding

Ingredients:

1 oz. The Botanist Islay Dry Gin

1 oz. Campari

1 oz. Cinzano 1757 Rosso Vermouth

2 wide orange peels

Instructions:

Add the gin, Campari, and vermouth to a beaker or other mixing glass.

Quickly stir 30 times with large cubes of ice.

Strain into a rocks glass over a big rock.

Express the oils from the orange peel over the top of the drink, and rub the outside of the peel on the rim of the glass.

Discard the peel, and garnish with a fresh, new one, making sure that none of the pith remains.

