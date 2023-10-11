Events Where to watch a Halloween pet parade in Massachusetts this October Plus, share a photo of your pet in their best Halloween attire. A dog competing in the Downtown Boston Puppy Parade event in 2019. Michael J. Clarke

Humans aren’t the only ones getting into costume for Halloween — so are their pets, wearing costumes from Chucky the Doll, a princess in pink, to the Dunkin’ employee uniform.

If you’re looking to show off your pet’s fashion abilities this Halloween, we’ve found seven Halloween pet parades and costume contests taking place this month. Bring your pet to see if they can take home a big prize, or just watch as adorable pets take over the streets in their Halloween attire.

Also, if you’re dressing up your pet this spooky season, we want to see what they’re wearing. Send a photo of your pet’s costume in the form below, or e-mail us at [email protected], and your pet’s photo may appear in a future article.

Being one of the spookiest towns in Massachusetts, Salem is a fitting place for a Halloween pet parade. Part of the city’s Haunted Happenings festivities, pets from Salem and beyond will be able to show off their frightening fashions.

Oct. 14; 11 a.m.; 193 Derby St., Salem

Dress your dog (even your stuffed one) to Frolio Middle School for Abington Dog Park’s Howloween, part of “Abington Celebrates Oktoberfest.” There will also be a K9 demo and fun raffles and prizes.

Oct. 15; 1 p.m.; 1071 Washington St., Abington

Dogs big and small will take part in Howl-O-Ween at Peters Park, a pet costume contest with four categories: families, small dogs, big dogs, and groups. Additionally, meet adoptable dogs from Gals Best Pal Rescue, with many dog-friendly vendors for all your canine companion needs.

Oct. 21; 9 a.m.; Peters Park, 230 Shawmut Ave., Boston

Watch as the dogs of Jamaica Plain take to the streets for the 19th annual Canine Costume Parade. The dogs will walk from the First Baptist Church to the Loring Greenough House, where entrants will take part in a fashion show and judging.

Oct. 28; 12 p.m.; 633 Centre St., Jamaica Plain

The annual Doggone Halloween Pet Parade in Downtown Boston returns for another year, supporting the Animal Rescue League of Boston. Winners will be declared in categories such as Best Costume, Scariest Costume, Cutest Costume, and more. There will also be fun activities like face painting along with prizes and vendors.

Oct. 28; 12 p.m; 1 Summer St., Boston

Join City Tap House at Fort Point for an afternoon of live music, cocktails, and dogs wearing their best Halloween outfits. The dog with the best outfit will win a prize — and if you dress up with them, they might get a few bonus points.

Oct. 28; 12 p.m.; 10 Boston Wharf Rd., Boston

Join East Somerville Main Streets for a pet costume contest, raffles, story hour, and other fun family activities at the 2023 Halloween Block Party and Pet Spectacular at Chuckie Harris Park in Somerville. The rain date is Oct. 29.

Oct. 28; 3 p.m.; Chuckie Harris Park, Cross St. E, Somerville

