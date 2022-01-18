Fenway Red Sox set date for 2022 single-game ticket sales Fans will be able to buy tickets for 32 home games through June 1. Was it the sun, or were fans shielding their eyes from the brilliance on the field at Fenway Park on Sept. 26? The Red Sox lost to the Yankees that day.

Event Ticket Link https://www.mlb.com/redsox/tickets?partnerID=redirect-bos-tickets

Though Major League Baseball is currently immersed in a lockout, the Red Sox are still set to begin single-game ticket sales this week.

The team announced on Tuesday that sales for tickets on home games through June 1 will begin on Friday, Jan. 21 at 10 a.m. A total of 32 games played at Fenway Park will be available, including Opening Day.

The Red Sox also noted that there will be a special pregame ceremony on May 27 prior to a matchup against the Orioles in which the team’s 2020 Hall of Fame class will be honored (their induction was delayed due to the pandemic). The list of inductees includes David Ortiz, Manny Ramirez, Rich Gedman, and the late Bill Dinneen. Former general manager Dan Duquette is also in the class.

Advertisement:

Sales will be conducted online as well as over the phone, but not at the Fenway Park ticket office.

While the potential impact of the ongoing lockout remains unclear, Boston is slated to open its 2022 season at home in a three-game series against the Rays starting on March 31 at 2:10 p.m.