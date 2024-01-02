Festivals & Expos 10 free things to do in Boston in February From magic shows to cooking classes to arcade games, these activities don't cost a thing. The Dagny Boston's weekly "Sips & Sounds" event.

Although February stakes its claim as the shortest month of the year, Boston isn’t short on things to do during the month. And since 2024 is a leap year, folks can enjoy one extra day of discovery around the city. From dragon dances to cooking classes to musical evenings to history lessons, here are 10 things to do in February that won’t cost you a dime.

The Dagny Boston’s weekly “Sips & Sounds” event hosts live music from Berklee College of Music students and flowing bubbly from the hotel’s champagne cart, all free and open to the public every Thursday from 4 to 6 p.m. As a heads up, the event sometimes moves locations each week within the hotel’s first floor — listen for the sounds of popping champagne and violins — found either in the hotel’s front lobby or dedicated library space. (89 Broad St., Boston)

Tossing its nightly $5 cover aside once a week, Versus Arcade Bar & Restaurant features “Free Play Fridays,” with free entry and unlimited playing for anyone who arrives between 5-6 p.m. This Downtown Crossing hotspot has classic arcade throwbacks like Frogger, Ms. Pacman, Space Invaders, and Asteroids, as well as old school amusements like Giant Jenga, Connect 4, shuffleboard, board games, and pinball. (42 Province St., Boston)

Boston Seaport’s children’s programming series “Seaport Smalls: Free Fun for your Tiny Crew” returns indoors on Saturdays from 10-11 a.m. at the connection between Harbor Way and Pier 4 Boulevard known as The Paseo. The rotating selection of free children’s programming will keep your little ones up to age 8 years old occupied. Parents can bring their kids to “Whiz Kidz” for science and fun on Feb. 3, “Little Groove Music” on Feb. 10 and Feb. 24, and “Music at The Blissful with Evan Haler” on Feb. 17. Refreshments are available for purchase at Blue Bottle Coffee. (The Paseo, 111 Harbor Way. Boston)

Indoor time got you a little stir crazy? Hit the streets with fellow runners, walkers, and joggers of all levels for the weekly Jamaica Pond parkrun — a free, timed 5k around Jamaica Pond held every Saturday. Show up at 8:45 a.m. for a 9 a.m. start, and register here. Join participants afterward at Espresso Yourself at 767 Centre St. for coffee and conversation. (Pinebank Promontory, Jamaica Pond, Boston)

Meet on Feb. 3 at 2 p.m. in front of the Bussey Street Gate for an hour-long tour centered around the works of Frederick Law Olmsted, considered the father of landscape architecture and designer of close to 500 public spaces in North America. A National Historic Landmark and a world renowned model for others around the world, the Arnold Arboretum is the only arboretum he designed. During the stroll, docent Bill Beizer will explain the park’s elements that reflect Olmsted’s landscape design philosophy. (125 Arborway, Jamaica Plain)

The North End Curling Club is hosting “Learn To Curl” on Saturdays through Feb. 24 from 2 to 4 p.m. Wear warm, loose-fitting, comfortable clothing for the 30-minute lessons that are perfect for everyone from beginners to curlers who just need a few expert pointers to improve their game. (Harbor Way, Seaport Blvd., Boston)

Nicola Sacco and Bartolomeo Vanzetti masks created by William Gropper. Mike Anderson

Join historians at the Charlestown Branch of the Boston Public Library on Thursday, Feb. 8 from 6 to 7 p.m. for “Viva l’anarchia — The Sacco and Vanzetti Case.” Italian immigrants Nicola Sacco and Bartolomeo Vanzetti were controversially convicted of murder during an armed robbery on April 15, 1920. Attendees will hear a lecture by local New England historian Christopher Daley on the fascinating case. (179 Main St., Charlestown)

Gain valuable tips from a professional chef on cooking from scratch, choosing whole foods, trying new recipes, and gaining insight into the personal and social impact of how we eat during this “Take Back the Kitchen” class at the Roxbury Branch of the Boston Public Library. The free attendance for the class, which takes place on Feb. 12 from 5 to 7 p.m., includes one parent/guardian along with one child age 8 to 18. (149 Dudley St., Boston)

9. Welcome in the Year of the Dragon

Boston’s huge Chinese New Year Parade in Chinatown welcomes in the new Lunar Year of the Dragon (Feb. 10) with lion dances, drums, martial arts, and firecrackers through Chinatown on Feb. 18. The famed Lion Parade kicks off at 10 a.m. in Philips Square (corner of Harrison Ave. and Beach St.) and continues on Essex Street, winding its way through Chinatown. Performers then take to the neighborhood streets until 3 p.m. To add to the fun, the annual indoor Lunar New Year Cultural Village takes place at the China Trade Center at 2 Boylston St. between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Sponsored by the Chinatown Main Street organization, it includes special performances, family friendly activities, traditional Chinese crafts, festive lanterns, games, snacks, and balloons.

Renowned magician Peter O’Malley returns to the Boston Public Market with “Tricks are for Kids!” The spellbinding and enchanting performances take place Feb. 19-23 from noon to 1 p.m. The captivating series of shows is tailored especially for kids, as O’Malley’s interactive and whimsical magic delights his young audiences with magic tricks, comedy, and song. (Boston Public Market, 100 Hanover St., Boston)

Need weekend plans? The best events in the city, delivered to your inbox Submit your email Enter your email address Sign up

See More Events