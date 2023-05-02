Festivals & Expos 10 free things to do in Boston in June Enjoy arts and activities without paying a dime. Free concerts are held in the courtyard of the Boston Public Library in Copley Square.

With the spring season in full swing, June is peppered with plenty of ways to enjoy the city inside or out — all without shelling out a single penny. From fitness classes to parades, listening to live music along the harbor to watching divers plunge into its chilly waters, here are 10 things to do in Boston for free this June.

Planet Fitness wants to keep older kids busy this summer by bringing back its High School Summer Pass program. High schoolers aged 14 to 19 are invited to work out for free at any of its locations, including its eight Boston gyms. Registration is required, and teens under 18 must register with a parent or guardian online or in the club. (various locations through Boston)

The Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series returns to Boston on June 3, as the event’s first stop and only U.S. stop during this tour. Divers will execute incredible feats from great heights as they compete by leaping off the iconic ICA Museum in Boston’s Seaport District. Expect tens of thousands of observers all along the harbor to watch the event. (25 Harbor Shore Dr., Boston)

The library’s Concerts in the Courtyard series runs from June through August and showcases a variety of artists and musical genres in the library’s iconic Italianesque courtyard at the Copley Square branch. Concerts are held on Wednesdays at 6 p.m. and on Fridays at 12:30 p.m.; the hour-long performances are free. (700 Boylston St., Boston)

Known as the largest military parade on the East Coast, more than 30 historic military organizations are poised to participate in this year’s parade and ceremonial event on June 5 from noon to 2 p.m. The Ancient and Honorable Artillery Company of Massachusetts (AHAC) marches from its headquarters in Faneuil Hall to the Granary Burial Ground on Tremont Street for a wreath cemetery at the grave site of Robert Keayne, founder and first commander of the AHAC, then proceeds to The Cathedral Church of St. Paul for a memorial service for recently deceased members. The parade then reconvenes to Boston Common. (Faneuil Hall, 1FH Square, Boston)

Through the Boston Parks Summer Fitness Series, Family Zumba gives you and your family a chance to be active together for a 60-minute full body workout. While many of the types of dance and music featured in the program are Latin American inspired, there are also choreographed moves to Soca, Dancehall, Afrobeats and Hip-hop. Classes are led by Carmen Fuentes-Smith and start at 6:30 p.m. on June 6, 13, 20 and 27. (Hunt Almont Park, Mattapan, Boston)

Now in its 56th year, Public Open Night at the Observatory is a chance to observe the night sky through telescopes while learning some astronomy. These star-studded events take place on Wednesdays evenings (weather permitting), with June starting times at 8:30 p.m. Reserving tickets is a must, because there is a limit of five per person. (Boston University, 725 Commonwealth Ave., Observatory, Boston)

Watch the sun set on the Atlantic Ocean while listening to live entertainment at the 24th annual Summer in the City Entertainment Series from June 8 through August 25. Held Tuesdays through Fridays, the harbor comes alive with bands performing nightly on the Boston Harbor Hotel’s floating barge stage playing jazz, soul, country, R&B, and more. Shows are from 6 to 9 p.m. (70 Rowes Wharf, Boston)

There are a number of events held throughout Massachusetts that observe The Battle of Bunker Hill, the first major battle of the American Revolution on June 17, 1775. A tradition since 1786, the Bunker Hill Day Parade follows a route throughout Charlestown on June 11 starting at 12:30 p.m., beginning at the intersection of Vine and Bunker Hill St., down Main St., and concluding on Winthrop St. by the Charlestown Militia Training Field. (Charlestown)

The 10th annual Concert in the Park is the debut spring concert event featuring the best youth performing groups of New England’s Inspire Arts & Music (IAM). Held on June 21 at 5 p.m. in the heart of Post Office Square, the evening concert is headlined by IAM’s premier performing group, the Boston Crusaders Drum & Bugle Corps as they prepare for their summer tour across the country. (Norman B. Leventhal Park, Franklin St., Boston)

The 4th annual Boston Art & Music Soul (BAMS) Festival celebrates Black joy, arts, music and culture on June 23 and 24 from noon to 8 p.m. N​amed “Best Music Festival” by Boston magazine, BAMS is one of the fastest growing urban arts and music festivals in the City of Boston that celebrates Afro-centric identity and Black artistry, while amplifying the voices and creative contributions from local, regional and national entertainers of color. There will be two stages of live music and plenty of activities for all ages to enjoy. (Franklin Park Playstead Field, 1 Pierpont Road, Boston)

