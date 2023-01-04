Festivals & Expos 10 ways to celebrate Valentine’s Day in and around Boston From dinners to wine tastings to a chocolate and ice sculpture festival. Boston Harbor Hotel during the Boston Wine & Food Festival.

While Valentine’s Day falls on a Tuesday this year, there’s still plenty to do around town on February 14 — or you can celebrate the holiday on another day in February. Whether you’re celebrating with a significant other or some friends this year, set the mood with the below tastings, classes, dinners, and shows.

The three-month long Boston Wine & Food Festival at Boston Harbor Hotel, which kicked off on Jan. 12 and runs through March 30, brings dinners and wine tastings to town just in time for Valentine’s Day. See the full lineup of events here, like the “Night in Paris” dinner on Feb. 11 or the “Valentine’s Champagne Brunch” on Feb. 12.

Drink wine and nibble on cheese and sweets with your loved one at Eataly’s Valentine’s Day Soiree on Thursday, Feb. 9 from 6 to 9 p.m. Eataly is inviting guests to explore its marketplace while enjoying over a dozen wine, artisanal cheeses, sweets, and more. Finish off the evening by picking up your favorite ingredients for a home-cooked meal, or stay and grab dinner at Eataly.

Salem’s annual chocolate and ice sculpture festival returns for its 21st year this Feb. 10-12, celebrating sweets and local shops just in time for Valentine’s Day. The weekend begins with a ​​kickoff party on Friday evening, and other highlights include ice sculptures throughout downtown Salem on Feb. 10 and 11 and the “Chocolate Hearts Challenge” on Feb. 11 and 12, an app-based scavenger hunt where participants scan QR codes in Salem businesses for a shot at a prize.

Book a dinner cruise on Boston Harbor

Make your Valentine’s Day one to remember with a dinner or champagne tasting cruise around Boston Harbor. Start or end your evening with a champagne tasting cruise on Northern Lights, complete with live jazz music and chocolate-covered strawberries. Or kick the evening up a notch with a dinner cruise, including a plated dinner, champagne, music, and dancing.

Take a cooking class

Spend time with your loved one, learn something new, and eat something delicious all at the same time. You can check multiple Valentine’s Day boxes with a cooking class in Boston. Pair wine, chocolate, and cheese at Formaggio Kitchen in Cambridge, make handmade pasta and tiramisu at Self Up, bake bread at Forge in Somerville, or stay home and bring the sushi class to you with Cozy Meal.

Head to the Brattle in Harvard Square for its annual Valentine’s Day showing of “Casablanca,” on Feb. 14. The 1942 romance film is about a nightclub owner in Casablanca and his old flame, starring Ingrid Bergman and Humphrey Bogart. There is only one screening this year and tickets are expected to go fast, according to the theater.

Get crafty on Valentine’s Day with a class at Diablo Glass School. At the end of their 2 1/2 hour class on Feb. 14, guests will leave with their very own handmade stemless wine glasses, learning techniques like working with a blow pipe and adding color.

See a live show

Fancy a midweek night out? Some shows taking the stage on Feb. 14 include Hamilton at the Opera House, Ariel Posen at City Winery, Shawnn Montiero at Scullers Jazz Club, or Red Velvet Burlesque Show in Boston. Or secure tickets for another February day.

Attend a wine tasting

Bonde in Harvard Square hosts a “Love & Luxe: Sparkling Wines, Caviar, & Chocolate” a Valentine’s Day wine tasting on Feb. 14. The event, which starts at 7 p.m. and costs $120 per person, includes four wines plus snacks like chocolate and caviar. Rebel Rebel in Somerville also hosts a handful of wine tastings throughout the month of February.

Celebrate the season by taking a spin around the ice with your partner at the Frog Pond on Boston Common. The outdoor rink is open throughout the winter. On Valentine’s Day, it will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Check out the rink’s weekly hours. Admission is $8 and skate rentals are $15.

