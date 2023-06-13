Festivals & Expos 2023 Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular announces lineup, special guests En Vogue will headline the Boston July 4 fireworks celebration, joining Keith Lockhart and the Boston Pops at the Hatch Shell. Confetti filled the sky at the end of the Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular at the Hatch Memorial Shell stage on the Charles River Esplanade on July 4, 2022. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

The 2023 Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular will once again bring the sounds of the Boston Pops to the Esplanade on July 4, along with headliners En Vogue.

The award-winning R&B group behind such hits as “Free Your Mind” and “My Lovin’ (You’re Never Gonna Get It”) are the marquee name at this year’s Fourth of July celebration, which will be head on Tuesday, July 4, from 8 to 11 p.m.

Also taking the Esplanade stage are Broadway star Mandy Gonzalez (“In the Heights”), country duo LOCASH, and a trio of Broadway performers — Alton Fitzgerald White, Elizabeth Stanley, and Andrea Jones-Sojola — who participated in the Pops’ recent concert presentation of “Ragtime: The Symphonic Concert.”

As always, Keith Lockhart and the Boston Pops will be on hand at the Hatch Shell, finishing off an evening of performances with Tchaikovsky’s “1812 Overture” and the annual fireworks display at 10:30 p.m.

“We could not be more excited about our plans for this year’s Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular,” Lockhart said in a press release. “Performing our annual July 4 concert on the Charles River Esplanade is always a tremendous thrill and a huge honor for us, and the fantastic musical talent we’ve lined up will make 2023 a year to remember — and one not to miss.”

