Festivals & Expos 31 things to do in Mass., one for every day in January Fill your calendar with fun events during the month of January. Nashoba Valley Tubing Park in Littleton. Kristi Palma / Boston.com

January brings plenty of indoor and outdoor fun across Massachusetts.

From snow tubing to winter farmers markets to music festivals, fill up your calendar using our list of 31 things to do — one event for every day in January.

Jan. 1: Go on a First Day Hike

Hikers can choose from 13 free guided hikes in state parks across the state as part of the Massachusetts First Day Hikes program. Many locations are even serving hot chocolate after the event. (various locations)

Jan. 2: Watch Netflix while you knit

Bring yarn and knitting needles to Boston Public Market’s “Netflix and Knitting” event, and enjoy fellowship with fellow knitters while knitting before a TV wall streaming “cinematic delights.” (100 Hanover St., Boston)

Jan. 3: Help care for a sanctuary

During Drop-In Volunteer Day, which takes place every Wednesday, volunteers can help staff at Mass Audubon’s Broad Meadow Brook Wildlife Sanctuary complete outdoor projects such as picking up branches, installing signs and markers, filling the bird feeders, and more. Volunteers must be 16 and older. (414 Massasoit Road, Worcester)

Jan. 4: Check out decades of Gloucester photographs

Peruse three decades of photos published in the Gloucester Daily News at the Cape Ann Museum exhibit “Above the Fold: The Photographers of the Gloucester Daily Times.” The exhibit opened Dec. 2 and runs through March 17. (27 Pleasant St., Gloucester)

Jan. 5: Visit a giant whale sculpture

Take a selfie before “Echoes – A Voice From Uncharted Waters,” the new 56-foot, 11,000-pound sculpture of a whale installed in Downtown Crossing last month. The interactive piece by UK-based artist Mathias Gmachl is made of steel and responds to passersby with sound and lights. (the corner of Washington Street and Franklin Street, Boston).

Jan. 6: Join a Moby-Dick marathon

Immerse yourself in all things “Moby-Dick” during a 25-hour read-a-thon of Herman Melville’s 1851 famous novel during the Moby-Dick marathon at The New Bedford Whaling Museum, a 28-year tradition. The reading begins at noon and other weekend activities include live performances and chowder from Blount Seafood. (18 Johnny Cake Hill, New Bedford)

Jan. 7: Shop Newbury Street

Bundle up and stroll Boston’s iconic street, full of 19th century brownstones, and wander into unique shops, pop-ups, and art galleries. When all that shopping makes you hungry, there are plenty of restaurants to answer the call. Here is a map. (Newbury Street, Boston)

The Boston Common Frog Pond Skating Rink opened on Nov. 27. – The Skating Club of Boston

Jan. 8: Go ice skating in America’s oldest public park

Skate on the Boston Common Frog Pond, open daily for ice skating through March and named among the top skating rinks in the nation. Rentals are available, as well as skating aids for children. (38 Beacon St., Boston)

Jan. 9: Sip one of the best martinis in America

Head over to La Royal for Peruvian food and the pisco martini, recently named one of the best martinis in America in 2023 by Esquire. The horseradish-macerated pisco makes the cocktail “sing,” according to the publication. (221 Concord Ave., Cambridge)

Jan. 10: Study the stars at Coit Observatory

Observe the night sky through a telescope and learn about astronomy during the Coit Observatory Open Nights at Boston University, held on Wednesday evenings, weather permitting, throughout the year. Because space is limited, tickets are required. (725 Commonwealth Ave., Boston)

Jan. 11: Tap your toes at the Boston Celtic Music Festival

The 21st Annual Boston Celtic Music Festival kicks off on Jan. 11 and runs through Jan. 14. Visitors can enjoy music, song, and dance from Irish, Scottish, Cape Bretton, and other Celtic communities at Club Passim, Crystal Ballroom, The Burren, and The Rockwell. (various locations in Somerville, Cambridge)

Jan. 12: Sip wine at the Boston Wine & Food Festival

The 35th Annual Boston Wine & Food Festival kicks off Jan. 12 and runs through March 29, bringing wine dinners, pop-up tastings, seminars, receptions, brunches, master classes, and more to the Boston Harbor Hotel on the historic Rowes Wharf Harbor. (70 Rowes Wharf, Boston)

Jan. 13: Go snow tubing

Grab a tube and slide through the snow at the Tubing Park at Nashoba Valley Ski Area and then enjoy a hot chocolate before doing it again. Those interested can sign the tubing waiver online. (179 Great Road, Littleton)

Jan. 14: Shop local at Roslindale Winter Farmers Market

This market, which opened Jan. 7, brings food as well as children’s activities, wellness events, and live music to the ABCD parking lot in Roslindale Village every Saturday through the end of March. (32 Birch St., Boston)

The courtyard of the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum. – David L. Ryan / Boston Globe Staff, File

Jan. 15: Join a Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service

This free public program at the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum honors the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with activities such as drum circles, storytelling, and art led by educators and artists. (25 Evans Way, Boston)

Jan. 16: Bring the kids on a self-guided StoryWalk

This book walk at Housatonic Falls, available Jan. 6 to Jan. 28, is a self-guided adventure where kids will learn how to read animal signs such as footprints in the snow, animal homes, chewed or scratched bark, and more. (439 Stockbridge Road, Great Barrington)

Jan. 17: Take a cooking class

Learn how to make pasta from scratch during a hands-on cooking class hosted by Chatham Bars Inn. Students will work with a chef to make homemade pasta and sauce and can order wine or beer while learning. The class is open to the public as well as hotel guests. (297 Shore Road, Chatham)

Jan. 18: Learn about indigenous traditions in Southern New England

Discover the history, culture, and traditional arts of Southern New England tribal communities at the Hyde Park Branch of the Boston Public Library. The event will be led by Silvermoon LaRose, a member of the Narragansett Tribe and the assistant director of the Tomaquag Museum in Rhode Island. (35 Harvard Ave., Boston)

Jan. 19: Go on a (sort of) creepy tour of Gore Place

Tour the 19th century mansion during “A (Sort of) Creepy Tour in Honor of Edgar Allan Poe.” Poe was born in Boston on Jan. 19, 1809, the same year Christopher Gore was governor. Guests will tour the historic rooms and encounter a series of riddles inspired by Poe’s writings. The tour is for visitors age 18 and older and must be booked in advance. (52 Gore St., Waltham)

Jan. 20: Get ideas for your next home renovation

Planning home improvements in 2024? The Suburban Boston Spring Home Show at Shriners Auditorium is an interactive event full of home products and professionals where guests can ask questions, peruse products, and get inspired. (99 Fordham Road, Wilmington)

Jan. 21: Go to Jazz Jam Cape Cod

Attend a jazz concert every third Sunday of the month at the Cultural Center of Cape Cod. The show features professional and student musicians, including host Bart Weisman on drums, Fred Boyle on piano, and Ron Ormsby on bass (307 Old Main St., South Yarmouth)

Brussels sprouts from Oakdale Farm in Rehoboth for sale at the Dorchester Winter Farmers Market. – Patrick D. Rosso/Boston.com Staff

Jan. 22: Hit the slopes at Wachusett Mountain

Enjoy some wintry fun at this ski mountain, which has eight lifts and 27 trails. Wachusett has a summit elevation of 2006 f,eet and offers rental equipment and lessons all winter long. (499 Mountain Road, Princeton)

Jan. 23: Go zip lining in a furniture store

Zip line indoors at It at Beantown Adventure Ropes Course at Jordan’s Furniture. Choose from a two-level course for adults with 30 different activities such as zig-zag beams, angled rope ladders, crisscross walks, and a small course for young kids, both set to lights and music. (50 Walkers Brook Dr., Reading)

Jan. 24: Play a game of candlepin bowling

Head to South Boston Candlepin for this unique form of bowling that began in Massachusetts. The bowling alley, family run for more than 20 years and open for more than 60, offers leagues as well as individual games. (543 E Broadway, Boston)

Jan. 25: Watch a restored classic film

Enjoy a restored version of the 1941 classic film “All That Money Can Buy” for free during The Clark Art Institute’s film series “New Restorations.” A different restored film will be shown in the auditorium of the Manton Research Center on Thursdays through Feb. 15. (225 South St., Williamstown)

Jan. 26: Go cross country skiing or snowshoeing

Strap on cross country skis or snowshoes and explore the trails at Weston Ski Track. The property’s snowmaking capabilities ensure folks can visit even without natural snow. Rentals and lessons are available. (190 Park Road, Weston)

Jan. 27: Shop the Dorchester Winter Farmers Market

Jan. 27 is the start of the Dorchester Winter Farmers Market at the Great Hall in Codman Square, which runs on Saturdays through March 30. Shoppers can find fruit, vegetables, eggs, meats, and more. (6 Norfolk St., Boston)

Jan. 28: Go for a winter walk

Get outside this winter during Arnold Arboretum of Harvard University’s Winter Wellness Walk. These brisk, 60-minute walks are led by a trained arboretum docent and geared toward adults. Space is limited so registration is required. (Saturdays and Sundays, Dec. 2-March 31, at 1 p.m.; 125 Arborway, Boston; free)

Jan. 29: Watch a 3D film about the ocean

Ooh and ahh over the spectacular ocean cinematography on a giant screen nearly five stories high at the state-of-the-art Simons IMAX Theatre at the New England Aquarium. Guests must purchase timed tickets in advance. (1 Central Wharf, Boston)

Jan. 30: Explore a Boston museum

From the Museum of Fine Arts to the Boston Children’s Museum to the Museum of Science, the city’s many museums offer endless fascinating exhibits and programming. (various locations)

Jan. 31: Go sledding

Assuming that there’s snow, grab your sled and head to one Boston’s best sledding hills, located at Jamaica Pond Park in Jamaica Plain, Millennium Park in West Roxbury, Fallon Field in Roslindale, Peters Hill at the Arnold Arboretum in Roslindale, and Walsh Playground in Dorchester. (various locations around Boston)

