Festivals & Expos 31 things to do in Mass., one for every day in May Fill your calendar with fun during the month of May.

Spring in Massachusetts brings plenty of outdoor festivals and events, as well as an abundance of indoor fun.

Fill up your calendar using our list of 31 things to do during the month of May — one event for every day of the month.

May 1: View the Field of Daffodils at the New England Botanic Garden at Tower Hill

Check out more than 25,000 daffodils, which peak between the third week in April and the first week of May. (11 French Drive, Boylston)

May 2: Tour the city with Boston Duck Tours

Boston’s amphibious vehicles take visitors through the city’s neighborhoods and past historic landmarks before driving into the Charles River. (Departure locations: Museum of Science, Prudential Center, and New England Aquarium)

May 3: Learn how to plant hydrangeas at Heritage Museums & Gardens

This hands-on workshop is led by Mal Condon, locally known as “The Hydrangea Guy.” Guests must register in advance. (67 Grove St., Sandwich)

May 4: Check out a free film series

The Clark Art Institute is exploring themes related to Paul Goesch’s life and work in early 20th century Germany during “Visionary Architecture on Film,” a free film series also taking place on May 18. (225 South St., Williamstown)

May 5: Tour the New Bedford Whaling Museum

During the daily “Highlights” tour, a docent shows guests the “can’t miss” exhibits and visitors learn Southeast Massachusetts history. (18 Johnny Cake Hill, New Bedford)

May 6: Watch Monster Jam

Monster Jam takes over Gillette Stadium, with races and freestyle competitions that could nab the professionals a slot at the Monster Jam World Finals in July. (1 Patriots Place, Foxborough)

May 7: Shop SoWa Open Market

It’s opening day at SoWa Open Market, an open-air bazaar with food vendors, art galleries, a farmers market, and more. (530 Harrison Ave., Boston)

Seaport Sweat on Seaport Common. – Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

May 8: Take a free fitness class during Seaport Sweat

This instructor-led outdoor workout series on Seaport Common features a variety of workout classes throughout the season. (85 Northern Ave., Boston)

May 9: Shop the Brimfield Antique Flea Market

Billed as the largest outdoor antiques flea market in the country, this market taking place from May 9-14 boasts thousands of exhibitors selling antiques, collectibles, and memorabilia. (Route 20, Brimfield)

May 10: Toast your friends at an outdoor beer garden

The outdoor beer garden at Cisco Brewers Seaport, which opened in April and runs through Oct. 15, features beer, craft cocktails, food, and live music. (85 Northern Ave., Boston)

May 11: Attend the MassRobotics Career Fair

The Robotics Summit & Expo taking place May 10-11 features a career fair where folks can find out about employment in the fields of robotics. (415 Summer St., Boston)

May 12: Eat a Shaker Supper

Enjoy a communal meal at Hancock Shaker Village and learn what life was like centuries ago for the Shakers. (1843 West Housatonic St., Pittsfield)

May 13: Eat your way through the Boston Night Market

This Asian-inspired food festival will bring dozens of local food vendors, art, and entertainment to City Hall Plaza. (1 City Hall Square, Boston)

May 14: Enjoy the lilacs during Lilac Sunday

Stroll among hundreds of lilacs at Arnold Arboretum of Harvard University during this annual Mother’s Day event full of tours and hands-on activities. (125 Arborway, Boston)



Plimoth Patuxet Museums in Plymouth. – Kristi Palma / Boston.com

May 15: Go on an Art Walk

Peruse local artwork on display at businesses in the West Roxbury Main Streets district during the second Annual West Roxbury Main Streets Art Walk, which runs from May 12 to June 4. (1842 Centre St., West Roxbury)

May 16: Plant corn at Plimoth Patuxet Museums

Experience gardening the 17th Century way by planting a 1/2-acre corn field alongside the museum’s master gardener, Dr. Fred Dunford. Participants must pre-register by May 12. (137 Warren Ave., Plymouth)

May 17: Go on a 19th-century adventure at Old Sturbridge Village

See how folks lived in rural New England in the 1830s when you explore this museum, billed as New England’s largest outdoor living history museum. (1 Old Sturbridge Village Road, Sturbridge)

May 18: Practice yoga with the kids at Chestnut Hill Farm

At this Children’s Mindful Yoga Adventure, children ages 4 to 8 and their caregiver take a yoga class on the farm. (Chestnut Hill Road, Southborough)

May 19: Climb the trees at Ramblewild

This tree-to-tree adventure park offers adventures via high wires, zip lines, balancing logs, rope ladders, and suspension bridges. (110 Brodie Mountain Road, Lanesborough)

May 20: Fly a kite at the Revere Beach Kite Festival

The annual event, which kicks off beach season on the North Shore, features family-friendly activities, professional kite flyers, and live music. (Revere Beach, Revere)

May 21: Shop the Greenway Artisan Market

Wander through an open-air market with artists, crafters, food trucks, and more. The market is open on Saturdays and Sundays through October. (Rose Kennedy Greenway, Boston)

The Boston Calling crowd in 2022. – Erin Clark/Globe Staff

May 22: Satisfy your movie craving at a baby-friendly matinee

New parents can watch a movie in the theater during this weekly baby-friendly matinee where the lights go up, the sound goes down, and babies are free to make noise. (204 Massachusetts Ave., Arlington)

May 23: Move your body at a free Zumba class with the family

This free Zumba class at the Hunt Almont Park playground is part of the Boston Parks Summer Fitness Series. (40 Almont St., Boston)

May 24: See pups strut their stuff at the Onyva Chic Fashion Show

This dog and owner fashion show, held at The Liberty Hotel, celebrates the opening of the hotel’s annual Yappier Hour season and the one-year anniversary of Onyva dog grooming. (215 Charles St., Boston)

May 25: Honor service members at Boston’s Memorial Day Flag Garden

More than 37,000 flags are on display on Boston Common honoring Massachusetts fallen service members. (Boylston Street, Boston)

May 26: Rock out at Boston Calling

Headliners for this year’s Boston Calling Music Festival, taking place at Harvard Athletic Complex from May 26-28, are Foo Fighters, The Lumineers, and Paramore. (65 N. Harvard St., Boston)

May 27: Browse art at the Festival of the Arts

This 46th annual event taking place May 27-28 and hosted by the North River Arts Society offers art exhibits, live music, food trucks, and more. (157 Old Main St., Marshfield Hills)

May 28: Take a self-guided Spring Orchard Walk

Stroll amid Cider Hill Farm’s 10,000 fruit trees during this free self-guided walk. It is the final day of the event, which has been taking place on weekends since April. (45 Fern Ave., Amesbury)

May 29: Explore art for free at the MFA’s Memorial Day Open House

This free admission day at the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston includes an Art Fair, drop-in art making, music, local artists, and more. (465 Huntington Ave., Boston)

May 30: Learn how to eliminate food waste in the kitchen

Get tips and tricks for reducing food waste from Margaret and Irene Li of Mei Mei Dumplings and the authors of “Perfectly Good Food: A Totally Achievable Zero Waste Approach to Home Cooking.” This event is offered in-person and virtual and is courtesy of WBUR’s Curated Cuisine, a monthly series. (890 Commonwealth Ave., Boston)

May 31: Relax with a cup of tea

Enjoy a cup of tea along with finger sandwiches, pastries, and more for up to 90-minutes during tea time at Silver Dove Afternoon Tea. (24 Tremont St., Boston)

