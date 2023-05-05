Festivals & Expos 5 ways to celebrate Juneteenth 2023 in Boston Festivals, educational events, and community gatherings will mark the June 19th holiday. A past Juneteenth rally in Boston. Michael Dwyer / AP

Officially recognized as a state holiday in Massachusetts in 2020 when former Gov. Charlie Baker signed it into law, Juneteenth was designated as a federal holiday last year. The holiday marks the day, June 19, 1865, when all enslaved people were officially freed after troops marched to Galveston, Texas to enforce the emancipation proclamation, announced two years earlier. Today, Juneteenth is celebrated across the country with community events, cookouts, music, educational events, family gatherings, and festivals. Below are five ways to celebrate Juneteenth in Boston this year.

For three days leading up to Juneteenth, King Boston presents a symposium of ideas, culture, music, and art, bringing together local and national leaders and visionaries. The event includes keynotes, panels, and live music all rooted in anti-racism. Highlighted speakers at this year’s festival include Nikole Hannah-Jones, a Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter; Jeneé Osterheldt, a journalist from The Boston Globe; Dr. Lee Pelton, president of the Boston Foundation; Elle Simone, culinary producer; and Kim Janey, former acting mayor of Boston. The festival kicks off with a free inaugural concert on Wednesday, June 14 at The Embrace memorial, and wraps with a block party at Roxbury Community College on June 16.

On Saturday, June 17, Hyde Park hosts its second annual Juneteenth Joy: Focus on Freedom celebration. Free and open to the public, the afternoon at Francis D. Martini Memorial Shell Park will feature ceremonies like a color guard by the 54 Massachusetts Volunteer Infantry Regiment Company A, followed by an afternoon of live performances, a Black artisan fair, awards, exhibits, games, and food vendors.

On Sunday, June 18, baseball fans can celebrate Juneteenth by watching the Red Sox versus the Yankees at Fenway Park. All fans who buy tickets via this link will receive a commemorative jersey in Juneteenth colors, along with access to a private pre-game social at The 521 Overlook with complimentary light refreshments.

On Monday, June 19, the Boston Juneteenth Committee and the Museum of the National Center of Afro American Artists (NCAAA) present the 13th annual Juneteenth Emancipation Observation, starting with a flag raising at the Dillaway Thomas House in Roxbury at 11 a.m. After the flag raising is a parade to the NCAAA museum grounds on Roxbury’s Walnut Ave. The day includes speakers, live music, food and craft vendors, and family-friendly activities.

Admission to the Museum of Fine Arts Boston is free on Monday, June 19 for all Massachusetts residents in celebration of Juneteenth. Tickets, provided in partnership with Citizens, will be available on a first come, first served basis. Visitors can check out the newly opened exhibit “Hear Me Now: The Black Potters of Old Edgefield, South Carolina,” celebrating the pottery made by enslaved people in Old Edgefield in the 1800s. The day will also include art-making activities, a Spotlight Talk, and performances.

