Festivals & Expos 7 ways to celebrate Mother’s Day in Boston Grab brunch, see a show, enjoy the lilacs, and more. Lilacs in bloom at the Arnold Arboretum in Jamaica Plain. Arnold Arboretum of Harvard University

Looking for something special to do with mom this Mother’s Day? Here are some of Boston’s top happenings on Sunday, May 14, from crowd-pleasing favorites like brunch to annual traditions like the Duckling Day Parade to special activities like an herb planting class.

Ahead, check out seven things to do with mom this Mother’s Day.

Each Mother’s Day, the Arnold Arboretum of Harvard University in Jamaica Plain celebrates Lilac Sunday. Take an expert-led or self-guided tour of the park’s hundred of lilacs, one of the largest collections in the country. Lilac Sunday also features children’s activities and it’s the only day of the year when picnicking is permitted at the arboretum, which is always free and open to the public.

Duckling Day returns to Boston Common on Mother’s Day, celebrating Robert McCloskey’s beloved book “Make Way for Ducklings.” Children are encouraged to dress up as characters from the book and parade with the Harvard Marching Band from the Common to the Public Garden, ending by the “Make Way for Ducklings” statue. Festivities like circus games and magician performances kick off around 10 a.m. at the Parkman Bandstand, and the parade begins at noon. Bring a picnic lunch to enjoy in the Public Garden.

If you’re looking for a standout brunch spot, these four restaurants were named to OpenTable’s list of 100 top brunch spots in the country last year. You can also check out some of these tried and true top brunch restaurants in Boston. Some fan favorites include Mike & Patty’s in Bay Village or Veggie Galaxy in Cambridge. Or, head to one of Boston’s best drag brunches.

The Trustees of Reservations hosts a Mother’s Day herb planter workshop at the Worcester Street Community Garden in the South end on May 14 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Attendees will learn how to plant and arrange their own potted herb gardens to take home, and will learn about different types of herbs with herbal tea and shortbread.

The Trustees host a handful of other Mother’s Day events on May 14 at its properties around the state. Try out Yoga in the Park at the deCordova Sculpture Museum, have a Mother’s Day brunch picnic at the scenic Appleton Farms in Ipswich, or head out on a guided wildflower walk at Slocums River Reserve in Dartmouth.

Is mom a theater lover? “Beetlejuice: The Musical,” now on tour, heads to the Citizens Bank Opera House for a two-week run this spring that wraps with two shows on Mother’s Day. The Broadway musical, based on Tim Burton’s 1988 film starring Winona Ryder, follows the story of teenager Lydia Deetz and her encounter with the strange demon Beetlejuice. Tickets are on sale here for the 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. shows on May 14.

Outdoor artisan markets return throughout the city this May as the weather warms. The Greenway Artisan Market returns to the Rose Kennedy Greenway on Saturdays and Sundays from May through October, featuring food trucks and dozens of vendors. SoWa’s Open Markets return on Sundays starting May 7, bringing a joint artisan/farmers market and beer gardens to the South End.

