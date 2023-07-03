Festivals & Expos A ’20s lawn party is taking over Castle Hill at Crane Estate Flappers and dandies, take note — this outdoor picnic is for you. Period dress and antique cars at the Roaring '20s Lawn Party at Castle Hill at Crane Estate. Bob Plant

Grab your pearls and bowlers for a 1920s-style picnic as the Roaring Twenties Lawn Party returns for its 10th year to Castle Hill on Crane Estate in Ipswich.

Held on August 5 and 6 and presented by Boston Swing Central and The Trustees of Reservations with the theme of “Reimagine the Jazz Age,” this two-day lawn party is a celebration of all things vintage. Attracting thousands in Gatsby-esque apparel, this retro picnic features live music and dancing, performances, lawn games, a vintage faire, a poetry brothel, Vintage Girl Photography, a Charleston contest, Dances by Isadora, Florence’s Fashion Stroll, and more — all set on the lavish swoon-worthy grounds of the Crane Estate. Explore the formal gardens with 1920s jazz in the air, stroll the antique auto show, march in a suffragette parade, take a dance lesson, and enjoy a drink at the Bootlegger’s Garden featuring Mill River Winery, 1634 Meadery, and True North Ales.



Guests can pre-order a picnic, visit one of the onsite vendors, or experience afternoon tea in the Italian Garden for sandwiches, sweets, and teas while overlooking the formal garden. There is also a chance to book a mansion tour given by a “Crane family servant” in 1929, as well as enjoy “Reimagining the Jazz Age: A discussion of race, social justice, inclusivity, and vintage culture,” a program designed to reimagine a better, more inclusive 2020s for everyone.



Vintage attire is suggested but not required. Remember: a string of beads, a boa, and a fascinator or hat can transform a regular outfit into 1920s chic.

In honor of the 10th anniversary, organizers have added an extra hour to the party, with dance lessons and other staged events beginning at 2 p.m. Advance tickets are required. Tickets will not be available on-site. Please note that this is a rain or shine event. Dance floors and the vintage fair will be tented.

