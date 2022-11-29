An out-of-this-world ‘Space Adventure’ exhibition comes to Chelsea

Need weekend plans?
Space Adventure, the country’s largest traveling space exhibit, blasts off its U.S. tour with a Boston debut this December. This family-friendly immersive exhibit celebrates man’s arrival on the moon, with more than 300 original NASA items, a 5D Cinema for experiencing your own space mission, virtual reality elements, images and films documenting the different lunar missions through the years, and immersive rooms that include never-before-seen original artifacts such as Houston Space Center’s counting clock, astronaut suits, cameras, and more. The unique set up brings visitors through five different sections, including a lunar area with a life-sized Lunar Module and Lunar Rover, an Apollo mission control center with original computers, and more.
Space Adventure is open Wed. and Thurs. from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. (6 p.m. last entry); Fri. from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. (7 p.m. last entry); Sat. from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. (7 p.m. last entry); Sun. from 10 a.m. to 7pm (6 p.m. last entry).
