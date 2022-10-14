Festivals & Expos

Attend a Kimono Festival benefitting Boston Children’s Hospital

The event celebrates the Japanese garment.

The Boston Kimono Festival takes place this November Boston Kimono Festival

By Ria Goveas

Event Link

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/boston-kimono-festival-2022-2022-tickets-404423139497

Event Ticket Link

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/boston-kimono-festival-2022-2022-tickets-404423139497

The Boston Kimono Festival, hosted by the Belmont Woman’s Club, will take place Nov. 13. 

There will be photo sessions with kimonos for children, a kimono show, kimono and Japanese-related craft sales, bakery items, and bento box sales. 

Some of the vendors include:

  • The owner of Shisyu Koujitsu, an embroidered short sleeve artist
  • Marika, based in Las Vegas, which creates handcrafted silk items like shoes
  • Dual-Mode, a company from Ehime, Japan, that uses high-quality kimono fabrics to create everyday items like dresses, pants, and gowns

All proceeds will benefit Boston Children’s Hospital. Tickets are required and are limited in number.

See More Events