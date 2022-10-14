Festivals & Expos Attend a Kimono Festival benefitting Boston Children’s Hospital The event celebrates the Japanese garment. The Boston Kimono Festival takes place this November Boston Kimono Festival

The Boston Kimono Festival, hosted by the Belmont Woman’s Club, will take place Nov. 13.

There will be photo sessions with kimonos for children, a kimono show, kimono and Japanese-related craft sales, bakery items, and bento box sales.

Some of the vendors include:

The owner of Shisyu Koujitsu, an embroidered short sleeve artist

Marika, based in Las Vegas, which creates handcrafted silk items like shoes

Dual-Mode, a company from Ehime, Japan, that uses high-quality kimono fabrics to create everyday items like dresses, pants, and gowns

All proceeds will benefit Boston Children’s Hospital. Tickets are required and are limited in number.

