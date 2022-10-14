Attend a Kimono Festival benefitting Boston Children’s Hospital

Need weekend plans?
The best events in the city, delivered to your inbox
The Boston Kimono Festival, hosted by the Belmont Woman’s Club, will take place Nov. 13.
There will be photo sessions with kimonos for children, a kimono show, kimono and Japanese-related craft sales, bakery items, and bento box sales.
Some of the vendors include:
All proceeds will benefit Boston Children’s Hospital. Tickets are required and are limited in number.
The best events in the city, delivered to your inbox
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.