Festivals & Expos Attend the annual Boston Hong Kong Dragon Boat Festival Traditional Dragon Boat races return to the Charles on Sunday, June 11. Participants race down the Charles River during a past Boston Dragon Boat Festival. Courtesy of Boston Dragon Boat Festival

Event Link https://www.bostondragonboat.org/

What started as the first dragon boat festival in the country in 1979 is now the annual Boston Hong Kong Dragon Boat Festival, welcoming over 1,000 paddlers annually to compete on the Charles River. Spectators will watch participants race traditional 40-foot dragon boats near the John W. Weeks Footbridge at Riverbend Park in Cambridge. This year’s celebration will also bring Asian street food, artisans, family-friendly activities, and cultural performances to the banks of the Charles.

Dragon boat festivals are traditionally held on the fifth day of the fifth moon on the lunar calendar and commemorate the ancient Chinese poet and activist Qu Yuan, who lived from 340 to 278 B.C. Dragon boats, which originate from China’s Pearl River Delta region surrounding Hong Kong, have a typical setup of 20 paddlers, one steersperson, and one drummer. Boats are generally made of lightweight material like fiberglass (although traditionally they were wooden) and adorned with decorative dragon heads for competitions.

Throughout the day, festival-goers can expect cultural performances like martial arts demonstrations, traditional Asian dances, and classical Chinese music. There will also be arts & crafts for children, food vendors set up along Memorial Drive selling Asian street food, and more.

While race day is Sunday, June 11, timed trials and specialty races will take place Saturday, June 10. The festival is currently accepting applications for sponsors, volunteers, vendors, and performers.

