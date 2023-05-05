Festivals & Expos Attend the Lowell Folk Festival Guests will enjoy three days of music, dance, crafts, and food. Festival goers enjoy live music in downtown Lowell. Henry Marte

The Lowell Folk Festival, one of America’s longest running free folk festivals, returns to Mill City for a weekend of music, dance, crafts and food. From July 28 through July 30, a roster of artists awaits, including Chicago blues powerhouse Melody Angel, Irish supergroup Trian, griot and kora master Sona Jobarteh, and rockabilly great Chuck Mead.

Throughout the weekend, the festival will also feature Portuguese fado, Greek music, Cajun, and funk, as well as music from Afghanistan, Ukraine, and more. The Haitian roots music of Lakou Mizik, the jazz and western swing of Hot Club of Cowtown and the sounds of Jason Samuels Smith are also on the schedule, as well as the Zuni Olla Maidens performing dance and song from New Mexico’s Zuni Pueblo and bluegrass band Springfield Exit sharing their vocals and harmonies.

The festival, which attracts nearly 150,000 attendees annually, is more than a performing arts event. There will be also a DIY craft area with Chinese paper cutting, western bootmaking, hand-lettered signs and decorative painting, Dominican carnival traditions, and more. Foods from around the world will allow festival goers to savor global tastes of diverse cuisines.

