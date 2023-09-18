Festivals & Expos Attend the nation’s first ‘Thoreau’s Cape Cod Readathon’ Visitors can listen to the native author's work praising the Cape. Fuller Farm at Marston Mills. Rachel Jones

In honor of its 40th anniversary season, the Barnstable Land Trust (BLT) will host the nation’s first “Thoreau’s Cape Cod Readathon” October 7-8 at its Fuller Farm property in Marstons Mills.

There will be more than 90 in-person readers (you could be one too if you register by Sept. 18) to narrate over 120 five-minute segments of Henry David Thoreau’s work at the farm’s Michael R. Kramer Center. This special event not only celebrates Thoreau’s iconic work that describes the natural beauty of Cape Cod, it also invites attendees to contemplate how his depiction of Cape Cod life has changed over time. Guests are also welcome to hike the trails and enjoy picnicking after the readings.

There will be two 90-minute readings each day at 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Readers are also welcome to appear in a historical attire that relates to their text passage (think oyster-related gear for the Wellfleet Oysterman chapter).



Leading up to the readathon, there will be more than 13 Thoreau-linked programs, including a virtual reading circle led by The Waldon Woods Project, talks (history of saltworks, photography, author readings), walks (wildflowers, wildlife, cultural history), workshops (journaling), and special events (art exhibit featuring local artists, literary discussions) as they relate to Thoreau’s well-known book.

Some programs are being offered as part of the “Celebrating Thoreau from Concord to Cape Cod” collaboration, a partnership with the Town of Concord, The Walden Woods Project, Thoreau Farm, and The Thoreau Society. Check the schedule here.

Thoreau’s Cape Cod Readathon will also be live-streamed. For those attending, shuttle bus service will be provided to and from a nearby parking area.

