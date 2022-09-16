Festivals & Expos

Boston Fashion Week returns to the city

The weeklong event runs October 8-15.

Boston Fashion Week
A model during a previous Boston Fashion Week. Michael J. Clarke

By Natalie Gale

The annual Boston Fashion Week runs October 8-15. The weeklong event features a series of fashion shows, exhibits, educational programs, and parties.

This year’s event kicks off with a collaboration with the Cambridge Science Festival, a weeklong pop-up festival featuring demonstrations, workshops, and performances throughout Cambridge. On Oct. 8, the two festivals will present “Science + Fashion,” an all-day exhibit at the Kendall/MIT Open Space with shows and discussions featuring high-tech fashion like smart clothing and advanced fabrics.

Featuring local designers and models, along with some national and international artists, the remainder of the week aims to increase the visibility of the local fashion industry and provide visiting designers a chance to connect with a Boston audience. To stay updated on Boston Fashion Week’s 2022 lineup, visit bostonfashionweek.com, or the event’s Instagram.

