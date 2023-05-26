Bounce your way through the weekend on an enormous inflatable

Need weekend plans?
The Big Bounce America hits the Topsfield Fairgrounds with four massive inflatable attractions for two weekends in June. Sessions are available for all ages, from adult-supervised tiny tots to juniors, bigger kids, and adults only. Guests can catapult themselves with every bouncy step through the 16,000-square-foot attraction, billed as the world’s largest bounce house. Visitors can explore the newly added Sport Slam featuring a customized sports arena filled with goals, nets, hoops, specials zones for climbing and a ‘battle zone’; the incredible 900-plus ft. long obstacle course named The Giant; and a unique, space-themed wonderland called airSPACE, which is filled with friendly aliens, space ships and moon craters.
The attraction is open June 17-18 and June 23-25. Your three-hour ticket gives you unlimited access to all the fun during your selected reservation window.
The Big Bounce America schedule is June 17 from 9 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.; June 18 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; June 23 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 6 to 9 p.m.; June 24 from 9 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.; and June 25 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
