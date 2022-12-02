Calling all Swifties to The Taylor Party

Need weekend plans?
You and Ticketmaster got bad blood after the Taylor Swift concert ticket fiasco? Shake it off at Big Night Live during its late-night The Taylor Party. This Taylor Swift-inspired dance party lets you cheat the codes, bypass the waiting room, and dance the night away with all your fellow Swifties. With amped up energy, strobe lights, and the occasional bouncing red beach ball, guests can sing along to every hit song as DJs spin hours of jam-packed pop. This event is for guests who are 18 and older, so leave the kids at home (which might sadly make you their anti-hero). Are you ready for it?
