Festivals & Expos Celebrate books at the 15th Annual Boston Book Festival The book festival returns to Copley Square with speakers, food trucks, and book vendors. The Boston Book Festival returns to Copley Square on October 14. Photo courtesy of Boston Book Festival

The annual Boston Book Festival returns to Copley Square, bringing a lineup of speakers, book vendors, live music, and more. In partnership with GBH, the free festival is geared toward readers of all kinds, with programming on fiction, nonfiction, poetry, and even children’s books.

This year’s keynote speakers include Rick Riordan, author of the “Percy Jackson” series; historian and author Heather Cox Richardson; and Chloe Gong, author of the “Secret Shanghai novels.” The poetry headliners are Diannely Antigua and Oliver de la Paz, and you can find the whole lineup of presenting authors and commentators here.

The day also includes a street fair in Copley Square, complete with vendors, food trucks, and live music. Visitors can find booths from publishing-focused vendors like Brattle Book Shop, the Boston Book Fair, WBUR, and local publishing companies. Food trucks include Roxy’s Grilled Cheese and Zinneken’s Waffles.

Find the full schedule of the day’s panels and lectures here, all of which take place at Copley Square venues like the Boston Public Library, Old South Church, Boston Architectural College, and Trinity Church. All events are free and open to the public, space permitting, with no registration required.

The Boston Book Festival, based out of Cambridge, holds programming year round, such as the Greater Roxbury Book Fair, Writers Fest, and Lit Crawl. Find more details about this year’s festival at bostonbookfest.org.

