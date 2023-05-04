Festivals & Expos Celebrate creativity at the 68th Annual South Shore Arts Festival The annual festival brings art exhibits, a beer garden, and more to Cohasset Common. Thousands of guests visit the South Shore Arts Festival on Cohasset Common annually. Keith Conforti of the South Shore Arts Festival

The South Shore Arts Festival, a weekend-long event that attracts thousands of visitors to Cohasset Common each year, celebrates arts and community with juried art exhibits, art demonstrations, children’s art exhibits, a beer garden, live music, and craft and food vendors.

On Saturday, June 10, the South Shore Art Center hosts its preview gala, celebrating the creative group TRIIIBE and its large scale works. TRIIIBE is a collective comprising National Geographic photographer Cary Wolinsky and identical triplets Alicia, Kelly, and Sara Casilio. The gala will also feature a tasting menu from some of the South Shore’s top restaurants, an open bar, and a dance party.

The festival, open to the public, takes place on Cohasset’s historic town green on Friday from 1 to 7 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. South Shore Art Center (SSAC) is a nonprofit supporting the visual arts south of Boston through exhibits and education. It has a nationally recognized exhibition program, and offers courses and workshops for both adults and children.

