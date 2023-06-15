Festivals & Expos Celebrate Independence Day at Boston Harborfest The event brings five days of historical reenactments, live music, and fireworks to Boston. The Middlesex County Volunteers Fife & Drums perform at Harborfest 2019. Courtesy of Boston Harborfest

Event Link http://bostonharborfest.com

The annual Boston Harborfest returns to town Independence Day weekend, bringing live entertainment, historical reenactments, and fireworks to downtown Boston for a five-day celebration. The weekend culminates with the City of Boston’s official Independence Day commemoration on the morning of the Fourth of July, including a parade and a reading of the Declaration of Independence.

The weekend kicks off with a ceremony at noon on Friday, June 30. Also that day is the Downtown Boston Arts Market, open every Thursday and Friday throughout the summer, and music from performers like the Army Fife Band, Downtown Boston Brass, and Downtown Doo Wop. Saturday and Sunday will bring other live performances from groups like Patriot Fife and Drum. Saturday will include a Macy’s fashion show in the afternoon and fireworks in the evening, and Sunday will feature a Doggie Marketplace and the Harborfest Concert at Christopher Columbus Park.

Advertisement:

The festivities continue into Monday with more live music and Chowderfest in the afternoon, where visitors can sample and judge chowders from favorite local restaurants. The July 4th celebrations begin early Tuesday morning when the USS Constitution sails into Boston Harbor, followed by a flag raising ceremony at City Hall Plaza and a parade to the Granary Burial Ground, where wreaths will be laid on patriots’ graves. July 4th also includes a reading of the Declaration of Independence and of a famous Frederick Douglass speech, and, of course, the fireworks and Boston Pops concert at night.

Visitors are also encouraged to walk the historic Freedom Trail throughout the weekend, see historical reenactments, take tours, and otherwise celebrate the history of Boston and the country. For the weekend’s full schedule, visit bostonharborfest.com.

Need weekend plans? The best events in the city, delivered to your inbox Submit your email Enter your email address Sign up

See More Events