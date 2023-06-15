Festivals & Expos Celebrate Independence Day at Christopher Columbus Park The park will host family-friendly games and live entertainment. Families celebrate the Fourth of July at Christopher Columbus Park. Courtesy of Friends of Christopher Columbus Park

Celebrate a belated Independence Day on Saturday, July 8 at Christopher Columbus Park in the North End. From noon to 3 p.m., the waterfront park will be filled with interactive, family-friendly activities like singing and dancing, Sesame Street characters, and arts & crafts.

This year marks the 250th anniversary of the Boston Tea Party, so in celebration, the July 8 event opens with an interactive skit about the historical event. Under the park’s trellis, eventgoers can expect face painting, Peter the Magician, balloon animals, Big Joe the storyteller, and a Reptile Circus, along with lawn games throughout the park, refreshments from the Dining Car food truck, and a raffle with prizes like aquarium and carousel tickets.

The event is free and open to all, and event sponsors include Joe’s Waterfront, Boston Marriott Long Wharf, and northendboston.com. For more information, visit foccp.org/events/post-independence-day-celebration.

