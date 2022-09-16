Festivals & Expos Celebrate seasons at the Wicked Wine and Seltzer Fest Taste delicious wines, rosés, sangrias, and seltzers. An image from another wine festival in Massachussetts Globe Staff/Aram Boghosian

Event Link https://www.eventbrite.com/e/wicked-wine-seltzer-fest-tickets-317687240087?aff=ebdssbdestsearch Event Ticket Link https://www.eventbrite.com/e/wicked-wine-seltzer-fest-tickets-317687240087?aff=ebdssbdestsearch

Celebrate the coming of fall by tasting delicious wines, rosés, sangrias, and seltzers at the Wicked Wine and Seltzer Fest.

At the door, all attendees will be entered to win a giveaway with items valued at over $1,000.

Inside, entertainment abounds: You can play games such as corn hole while listening to music from a live DJ. A sampling areaLock in wintertime coziness with a candle-making workshopwill feature food from numerous vendors, and photo booths and backdrops will be scattered across the venue for those who would like to share on social media.

A silent auction will benefit Project Smile, whose mission is to help comfort children involved in traumatic situations.

Advertisement:

This event is 21+ with valid ID.

Need weekend plans? The best events in the city, delivered to your inbox Submit your email Enter your email address Sign up

See More Events