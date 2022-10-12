Festivals & Expos Celebrate Thanksgiving in America’s hometown The three-day event in Plymouth hosts one of the country's only historically accurate chronological parades. Parade floats tell the tale of our country through the centuries.

For 25 years, hundreds of thousands of people have traveled to historic Plymouth Harbor. And there’s no better time to join them than in the fall to experience America’s Hometown Thanksgiving Celebration. For three days and nights, history is brought to life, as pilgrims, native Americans, soldiers, patriots, and pioneers proudly climb out of the history books and onto the streets of Plymouth.

The weekend kicks off with a Friday night concert by The Plymouth Philharmonic for cherished American classics followed by Mozart’s stellar Violin Concerto No. 5 and a fiery rendition of Vittorio Monti’s Czardas. The following day, one of America’s only historically accurate chronological parades steps off Plymouth Rock to highlight our country’s rich heritage from the 17th through the 21st centuries. The weekend also brings a waterfront festival with a children’s pavilion, food trucks, a beer and wine garden, Alumni Drum and Bugle Corp concert, and harvest market. Visit America’s Hometown “Portal to the Past” Historic Village for one-on-one time with “living historians” from four centuries of American history to experience our country’s past for yourself.

Most events are free. Check here for more timing and details.

