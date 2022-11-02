Festivals & Expos Celebrate the season at Light Up Seaport Visitors can also check out the annual Holiday Market at Snowport. Seaport's annual tree lighting at the Seaport Common. Photo by Lindsay Ahern

Event Link https://www.bostonseaport.xyz/event/light-seaport-2022/

The Seaport will light its annual holiday tree, kicking off the neighborhood’s yearly transformation known as Snowport. The event features live holiday music, a festive menu from Tuscan Kitchen, a 10-foot mistletoe archway, outdoor iceless curling, and more.

Guests can also stroll around the Holiday Market at Snowport, which showcases dozens of small businesses perfect for holiday shopping—apparel, jewelry, stationary, specialty food items, cosmetics, art, and home goods will all be on sale, many from women-owned or Black-owned brands.

Other tree lighting celebrations in Boston this year include the Copley Square Tree Lighting and the Boston Common Tree Lighting. Follow along with Light Up Seaport here, and stay tuned for more Snowport events throughout the holiday season on the website’s calendar.

Need weekend plans? The best events in the city, delivered to your inbox Submit your email Enter your email address Sign up

See More Events