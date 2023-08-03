Festivals & Expos Check out classic cars at the Boston Cup Classic cars line Boston Common at this annual event. The Best in Show car at the 2021 Boston Cup, Leonard Worden's 1931 Duesenberg Willoughby J-368. Photo courtesy of the Boston Cup

Classic cars will once again take over Boston Common for a day at the 12th annual Boston Cup. On the last Sunday in September, both foreign and American classic cars will be shown, celebrating automotive innovation over the years.

The show draws around 30,000 visitors annually, and awards first, second, and third place Best in Show awards to car submissions. Last year’s winner was a 1950 Ferrari, owned by Sally and Roger Demler.

Rich Doucette, Mercedes-Benz Club of America board member and manager of the New England Region of the Classic Car Club of America, started the Boston Cup in 2012.

“When the Trustees of Reservations discontinued the annual September Castle Hill Concours d’Elegance in 2003 after 8 years, I felt a loss,” said Doucette on the Boston Cup website.

After attending “Speed, Style and Beauty: Cars from the Ralph Lauren Collection” at the Museum of Fine Arts in 2005, Doucette and other classic car enthusiasts were inspired to create the annual Boston Cup.

General admission tickets are currently on sale for this year’s show for $50. VIP tickets, which include food, cost $100. For more information and to buy tickets, go to thebostoncup.com.

