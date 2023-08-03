Festivals & Expos Eat seafood at the Boston Seafood Festival The annual event returns to Fish Pier on September 10. Lobster rolls served at a previous Boston Seafood Festival. Boston Seafood Festival

Seafood’s never been so fun. The annual Boston Seafood Festival returns to Fish Pier on September 10 for a day of seafood featuring chef demos, live entertainment, and plenty of fish to chow down on.

The tenth year of the festival will bring lively family-friendly activities to what is a working pier during the rest of the year. More than 7,000 folks attend the festival annually, and guests can expect demos from favorite local chefs, along with seafood vendors, retailers, and children’s activities throughout the pier from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The festival is hosted by the Boston Fisheries Foundation, a nonprofit focused on preserving the past and future of the state’s fishing industry by celebrating Massachusetts’ maritime heritage and helping to pave the way for a sustainable future of fishing.

More details for this year’s festival will be announced in coming weeks, but last year featured a lobster bake tent and a beer garden throughout the day, along with a blessing of the fleet and an oyster shucking competition.

Early bird tickets for this year’s festival are currently on sale at $20 for adults and $10 for kids. Adults can also opt for a $65 ticket that includes a lobster bake, complete with chowder, mussels, and sides. Kids age five and under enjoy free admission.

