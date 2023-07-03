Festivals & Expos Enjoy classical music at the annual Cape Cod Chamber Music Festival The summer festival brings live chamber music to the Cape for the 44th year. The Borromeo String Quartet performs in concert. Photograph by Richard Bowditch

Cape Cod Chamber Music presents its 44th annual festival this summer, playing 10 shows within 25 days across the Cape. The festival runs from July 25 through August 16, and highlights this year include a special performance of the Brahms Clarinet Sonatas hosted by The New Yorker’s Adam Gopnik, plus the Emerson String Quartet’s final Massachusetts performance.

This year will also be Cape Cod Chamber Music Festival’s new director Ray Salva’s inaugural festival. The Osterville resident said in a statement that “whether you are a longtime neighbor or a newcomer to Cape Cod, we encourage everyone to join us in welcoming some of the world’s greatest classical musicians to our idyllic corner of New England.” The festival aims to welcome more young people this year, as admission is free for anyone age 18 and under.

Opening night, July 25, features a performance by the Sinatra Quartet at the Eastham Visitor Center that’s free and open to all. This year’s festival also includes benefits on August 10 and August 15 at private Wellfleet and Sandwich homes, respectively. Tickets are available here. Tickets to other festival shows cost $40 for adults and $15 for students over the age of 18.

Founded in 1979 by late pianist Samuel Sanders, the festival welcomes hundreds of concertgoers each year and, over the years, has hosted thousands of musical artists from around the world. For more information, visit capecodchambermusic.org.

