Festivals & Expos Enjoy free fun at Fall-o-Ween, Boston’s family-friendly Halloween celebration Mayor Michelle Wu invites families to come in costume to the free event on Boston Common. The Boston Parks and Recreation Department brings the third annual Fall-o-Ween Children’s Festival to the Common.

Event Link https://www.boston.gov/calendar/fall-o-ween-childrens-festival-2023

The 3rd annual Fall-o-Ween returns to Boston Common on October 20. The free, family-friendly, outdoor event runs from 5 to 8 p.m. at the northwest corner of the park, near the Frog Pond and the corner of Charles and Beacon streets.

This year’s event will look much like the last two, with free activities like light up cornhole, arts and crafts, music, giveaways, and a glow-in-the-dark playspace with swings and seesaws. This year will also bring a Haunted Zombie Maze, a Spooky Mansion Slide, the “Jumpin’ Pumpkin,” and a trackless train. Adults and children are encouraged to come in costume.

Advertisement:

Fall-o-Ween is hosted by Mayor Michelle Wu and the Boston Parks and Recreation Department, in partnership with the Skating Club of Boston. The Parks and Rec Department typically hosts four children’s festivals per year, one for each season. The Fall-o-Ween event replaces the former mid-October Pumpkin Float display on the Frog Pond, while still incorporating some of its most popular attractions, and will be hosted every October going forward.

For more information about this year’s event, head to boston.gov/calendar/fall-o-ween-childrens-festival-2023.

Need weekend plans? The best events in the city, delivered to your inbox Submit your email Enter your email address Sign up

See More Events