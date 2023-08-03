Festivals & Expos Enjoy the flavors of New England at the Boston Local Food Festival The annual festival on the Greenway highlights the importance of locally grown and prepared foods to support a thriving local food system. The 13th annual Boston Local Food Festival comes to the Greenway in September. Photo by Fred Moses

Event Link https://www.bostonlocalfood.org/bostonlocalfoodfestival

On Sunday, September 17, the Sustainable Business Network of Massachusetts (SBN) hosts the 13th annual Boston Local Food Festival on the Greenway. The festival celebrates food that’s grown or made in and around Boston, featuring cooking demonstrations, food vendors, a Family Fun Zone, and a Seafood Throwdown.

The more than 50 vendors at this year’s festival include local farms like Red Apple Farm, Quabbin Hill Farm, and Allandale Farm, bakeries like Blackbird Doughnuts and Mahalab Bakery, and specialty food purveyors like Curio Spice Co., Taza Chocolate, and Sisters of Anarchy Ice Cream.

Eventgoers can also expect cooking demonstrations from area chefs, like a smoothie demo with Vanessa Kazadi of Beraka Juice at 11 a.m., a homemade hot sauce demo with Brian Ruhlmann of Craic Sauce at 1 p.m., and an Indian tikka sauce with garam masala demo with Suman Shah of Fork on a Road at 2 p.m. Local chefs Jason Gentles and “Ras Skills” Mills go head to head in the Seafood Throwdown from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.

Advertisement:

Food Solutions New England (FSNE) once again presents its “New England Village,” featuring vendors from throughout the six-state region like Ackermann Maple Farm in Vermont and Backyard Garlic in Maine. The village supports FSNE’s “50 by 60” vision, announced at the 2014 Boston Local Food Festival, and calling for the region to produce and harvest at least 50% of all food for New England residents by 2060.

Need weekend plans? The best events in the city, delivered to your inbox Submit your email Enter your email address Sign up

See More Events