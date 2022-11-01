Festivals & Expos Experience ‘Christmas by Candlelight’ at Old Sturbridge Village Travel back in time with a celebration from yesteryear. A horse drawn carriage takes visitors through the decorated campus. John Collins Photography

Event Link https://www.osv.org/event/christmas-by-candlelight-2022/ Event Ticket Link https://www.osv.org/event/christmas-by-candlelight-2022/#tickets

Nothing says Christmas quite like hundreds of acres draped in lights and beaming with holiday festivities. Experience old cherished traditions and create new ones as you celebrate the season during “Christmas by Candlelight” at Old Sturbridge Village. With a backdrop of live holiday music and old fashioned revelry, you can dive deep into the season at this beautifully decorated village in central Mass. known for its throwbacks. There will be a nightly lighting ceremony, a Christmas Wish Bridge and Christmas Tree Trail to wander, visits with Santa, sweet treats to sample, intricate 500-plus piece miniature nativity scene, storytelling, and so much more. Wondering how your own decor measures up to other generations past? Check out the recreated Christmas splendor from the 1830s, 1850s, and 1870s, as you learn about the origins of many now cherished holiday traditions and watch demonstrations of classic Christmas projects like baking gingerbread, mulling cider, knitting Christmas stockings, and more. You can even grab a craft kit to DIY in your own cozy holiday home.

Advertisement:

The Village is open for Christmas by Candlelight from 2 to 8 p.m. on Nov. 25, 26, and 27, and Dec. 2, 3, 4, 9, 10, 11, 16, 17, 18, 23, 27, 28, 29, and 30.

Need weekend plans? The best events in the city, delivered to your inbox Submit your email Enter your email address Sign up

See More Events