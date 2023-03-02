Festivals & Expos Explore culinary and garden delights at the ‘Utopia’ festival New to the Seaport this spring, this lifestyle expo is sure to inspire the best patio szn ever. Photo provided

Event Link https://www.utopiaseaport.com/ Event Ticket Link https://www.eventbrite.com/e/utopia-seaport-festival-come-eat-drink-shop-and-be-inspired-tickets-487759731487

New England’s premier horticultural and epicurean festival is blooming in the Seaport.

Over one weekend in March, Utopia celebrates cultivation and the culinary. Spanning three floors of the Flynn Cruiseport Terminal, visitors will explore distinctive floral displays and interactive Tasting Gardens, featuring demos by Boston chefs and mixologists. Find the Main Street Marketplace: Open all weekend, it will showcase more than 100 diverse artisans and makers specializing in gardening and landscaping, entertaining, home decor, cookware, jewelry, clothing, and more.

Throughout the weekend, you can experience ticketed, hands-on workshops with talented local pros on topics such as making hand-tied floral arrangements, curated grazing boards, bubbles-paired caviar service, and hand-poured candles.

Advertisement:

Janice Goodman, president of Boston Cityscapes and Utopia’s primary owner, will lead a workshop on DIY windowsill herb boxes (your creation is yours to keep). Her company installs plantscaping and living walls for clients throughout the region, and she knows just how much Bostonians appreciate patio season. Prepare to be inspired, she says. “Utopia is delivering something that has never been seen in Boston by combining people’s love for outdoor entertaining, food and drink, and shopping local.”

One-day general admission tickets are $35 ($15 for teens) and four-day passes are also available. Children under 12 are admitted for free. Specific workshops are $75 and include the day’s admission.

Need weekend plans? The best events in the city, delivered to your inbox Submit your email Enter your email address Sign up

See More Events