Feast on street food at the Greenway Food Truck Festival Food trucks will line the Greenway near downtown on the first Saturday in May.

The Rose Kennedy Greenway’s seasonal food truck program returns this spring, along with the Greenway Food Truck Festival on the first Saturday afternoon in May.

The festival on Saturday, May 6 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. will include about a dozen of Boston’s favorite food trucks. The lineup will be announced on the Greenway’s website in coming weeks, but last year’s festival welcomed trucks like Bon Me, The Cookie Monstah, Moyzilla, and Zaaki, and expected food at this year’s event includes dumplings, po’boys, homemade cookies, and ice cream.

The festival coincides with the Greenway Artisan Market’s first day of the season. Operated by Somerville Flea, the outdoor market sells handmade and artisan goods like jewelry, stationary, pottery, and more. Make a day of it with some shopping at the market, bites at the food trucks, a beer at Trillium Beer Garden, and a ride around the Greenway Carousel.

This season’s Greenway food truck program begins April 3 and includes 18 trucks in total, with one to three trucks daily on Rowes Wharf Plaza and three to five trucks daily at Dewey Square. Other locations include Trillium Beer Garden, the Rings Fountain, the Greenway at State Street, and the carousel. Find the full schedule here.

In addition to returning food trucks like The Chicken and Rice Guys, Indulge India, Jamaica Mi Hungry, Moyzilla, and Papi’s Stuffed Sopapillas, the program welcomes six new trucks this year: Kush by Saba, Nothing Bundt Cakes, Paisani, Tacos Calleteco, Vaz and Mac, and Wanderlust.

