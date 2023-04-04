Festivals & Expos Fly a kite at the annual Revere Beach Kite Festival The event features family-friendly activities, professional kite flyers, and live music. Professionals and amateurs alike fly kites at the annual Revere Beach Kite Festival. Lisa Watchmaker

Event Link https://www.reverebeachpartnership.com/events/kite-festival/

Beach season kicks off on the North Shore when Revere Beach hosts its 8th annual Kite Festival on Saturday, May 20. Free and open to the public, the event features family-friendly activities, professional kite flyers, and live music.

The first 300 kids in attendance under the age of 12 will receive a free kite to build, decorate, and fly in the festival. Visitors may also bring their own kites.

The festival takes place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Revere Beach across from Kelly’s Roast Beef.

The Kite Festival marks the first of several events at Revere Beach this year, including a summer music series on Thursdays throughout the summer, the Revere Beach Art Festival on Sept. 16, the Revere Beach International Sand Sculpting Festival (2023 dates are TBA), and the Pumpkin Dash 5K on Oct. 22.

