Festivals & Expos FUNBOX Bounce Park takes over Cape Cod Mall It's billed as the world’s biggest Bounce Park, with inflatables as high as 28 feet. Kids jumping on Magic Mountain, an inflatable located in the 35,000-square-foot FUNBOX bounce park.

FUNBOX, a 35,000 square-foot inflatable playground, will pop up at Cape Cod Mall in Hyannis for a three-month stay, beginning June 16.

Your ticket grants you 90 minutes of all the bouncing you can muster inside the massive playground that’s roughly two-thirds the size of a football field. There are 10 different play areas, including a Chill Zone, Magic Mountain, Gum Drop, Ninja Wall, 23-foot slide, and an obstacle course. The park also features a rock-climbing wall and battle beam, along with a toddler area dedicated for younger jumpers.

Need a burst of energy? Bounce over to the refreshment area for snacks and snow cones. And if you didn’t bring your own, grippy socks are also available for purchase (shoes aren’t allowed in the park).

FUNBOX will be open from 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. on weekends. While you’re encouraged to pre-book your time slot online, drop-ins are also welcome.

Discounted tickets will be offered June 16-18, which is opening weekend. Bonus feel good moment: $1 from every ticket sold that weekend will be donated to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Cape Cod & The Islands. Children under age 2 and adults over age 65 are admitted free.

