Festivals & Expos Gear up for the annual Boston SciFi Film Festival The 49th Annual Boston Science Fiction Film Festival runs for six days at the Somerville Theatre.

Event Link https://www.bostonscifi.com/ Event Ticket Link https://www.bostonscifi.com/store

The country’s longest running genre film festival is back for its 49th year. The Boston Science Fiction Film Festival comes to the Somerville Theatre Feb. 14-19, bringing in-person screenings, panels, and the opening night Cyberpunk Dance to the Somerville Theatre in Davis Square.

The festival opens this year with the Cyberpunk Sweetheart’s Ball at the Somerville Theatre’s Crystal Ballroom at 7:30 p.m. The night features live performances like a set from DJ Sir Richard, cocktails, prizes, and a video arcade, and tickets start at $20.

The rest of the weekend will bring features, shorts, panels, and more, all in Davis Square. All-access passes are currently on sale, which gets you into any event all festival long. The festival culminates on Feb. 18, with the “Marathon,” 24 straight hours of sci-fi films from the classics to the “downright laughable.”

The Boston SciFi Film Festival first began at the now defunct Orson Welles Cinema that used to sit on Mass. Ave. just outside Harvard Square from 1969 to 1986.

Tickets to the marathon and select individual film screenings are currently on sale. Then, the festival goes virtual on Filmocracy from Feb. 20-25 for anyone who can’t make the in-person screenings.

