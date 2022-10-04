Festivals & Expos Get festive at the Christopher Columbus Park Holiday Trellis Lighting Holiday singalongs and cold weather refreshments accompany the 20th annual lighting. Christopher Columbus Park's trellis lit during a previous year.

Event Link https://www.foccp.org/events/2021-annual-trellis-lighting

For the 20th year, the Friends of Christopher Columbus Park is partnering with the Boston Parks and Recreation Department and Mayor Michelle Wu for its annual holiday trellis lighting. On each Monday before Thanksgiving, the park’s trellis is illuminated with blue lights that stay on through the winter season.

The event starts at 5 p.m. and includes holiday singalongs, a visit from Santa, and refreshments like cookies and hot chocolate from Boston Marriott Long Wharf and clam chowder from Joe’s Waterfront.

Along with the park’s 250 feet of trellis lit with more than 50,000 twinkling lights, the park illuminates 14 trees for the holiday season. Bundle up and bring the family to see the park set aglow at this free and open event.

