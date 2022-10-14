Festivals & Expos Get festive during a month of free holiday activities at Boston’s ‘Snowflake Crossing’ Downtown Crossing will transform into "Snowflake Crossing." TubaChristmas playing holiday classics in Downtown Crossing.

With more decor and activities than ever before, the Downtown Boston Business Improvement District (BID) kicks off “Snowflake Crossing” in November — a month-long celebration of seasonally inspired weekend programming. Beginning with the lighting of the multi-story Christmas tree that rises from the Macy’s second floor balcony on Nov. 12, there’s something for everyone through Dec. 18, from music to ice sculptures to holiday markets.

This year will mark the BID’s largest-ever display of seasonal decorations, including bright and colorful lights spanning the main thoroughfares, hundreds of lighted trees, giant hanging snowflakes, and a winter-themed mural on Summer Street Plaza.

Snowflake Crossing events:

Nov. 12: The Macy’s Christmas tree lighting.

Nov. 25 to Dec. 17: Downtown Boston Holiday Market, taking place on Fridays and Saturdays.

Nov. 25 to Dec. 18 daily from noon to 2 p.m.: Holiday carolers will sing popular seasonal songs.

Nov. 25 to Dec.18 daily from noon to 2 p.m. and 4 to 6:30 p.m.: Roaming bands will entertain visitors.

Nov. 26 to Dec.18 from 12:30 to 3 p.m.: A cappella group Sweet Harmony will entertain guests on Saturdays and Sundays.

Nov. 27 from noon to 1:30 p.m.: More than 100 players from the local chapter of TubaChristmas will play holiday classics at the Downtown Crossing steps.

Dec. 3-18 from noon to 2 p.m. and 3 to 4 p.m.: Santa Claus will be at Primark at 10 Summer St. to hear Christmas wish lists during the weekends.

Dec. 5-9 and 12-16: There will be a district-wide lobby decoration contest in which immersive decorations will cover office lobbies throughout the neighborhood and include toy drives and seasonal treats. Guests can vote for their favorite via a QR code.

Dec. 8 at noon: The Singing Nuns will perform.

Dec. 16-18 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.: An interactive ice sculpture on the Downtown Crossing steps will be surrounded by twinkly lights and decorated trees, creating magical photo ops. The event includes hot chocolate, music, and family-friendly performances.

